Certification Engineer
2024-04-30
Certification Engineer for client in the automotive industry.
As a Certification engineer you will be responsible for different areas of regulations. Planning and preparation of certification tests with International authorities, test institutes and concerned project teams.
Compile technical information documents and provide certificates for components, systems and complete vehicles.
You will also act as Project Manager Homologation in different Product Projects.
To be successful in this position we think that you have an enthusiastic and proactive approach with excellent collaboration and communication skills.
You define success in terms of the whole team and have an in-depth understanding of Homologation business.
Required Skills
• Experience of automotive vehicle legislations and/or certification procedures
• Experience from Electrical vehicle legislations: El safety , EMC or Cyber Security is a plus
• Mange complex legal interpretations
• Documentation skills
• Excellent communication and negotiation skills in English, both spoken and written
• Driven and can work in a structured way
• Fluent in English spoken and written
2024-05-31
