Certification engineer - Siemens Energy AB - Maskiningenjörsjobb i Finspång
Certification engineer
Siemens Energy AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Finspång
2021-04-14
CERTIFICATION ENGINEER
LET'S TALK ABOUT YOU
Your profile
* You have good interpersonal and communication skills.
* You have at least 2-3 years of work experience from quality control / assurance
* You have a overall experience from mechanical and/or electrical industrial applications.
* Experience from technical documentation, legal and quality documentation is+ advantageous
* Knowledge of the Siemens Energy Gas turbines is an advantage.
* You speak and write English fluently. Other language skills is an advantage.
Your responsibilitites
* You will be responsible for identifying local regulations and certification requirements that apply on our gas turbine installation at the installation location and communicate this to the project.
* In the projects you are the focal point for all certification activities. Your role includes to plan and document all activities needed to meet the certification/ local regulations.
* You will review the contracts identifying local regulation and certification requirements (and document these). Analyze how the requirements apply to the products.
* Create and communicate certification plans for projects.
* Collaborate with authorities and certification organizations to verify the requirements and to obtain necessary approvals.
* Coordinate work in the project team to obtain necessary documentation needed for above approvals and assist the project team during meetings with Customer and sub-suppliers.
LET'S TALK ABOUT US
"Let's make tomorrow different today" is our genuine commitment at Siemens Energy to all customers and employees on the way to a sustainable future.
Siemens Energy is one of the world's leading energy technology companies. The company works with its customers and partners on energy systems for the future, thus supporting the transition to a more sustainable world. With its portfolio of products, solutions and services, Siemens Energy covers almost the entire energy value chain - from power generation and transmission to storage. The portfolio includes conventional and renewable energy technology, such as gas and steam turbines, hybrid power plants operated with hydrogen, and power generators and transformers. More than 50 percent of the portfolio has already been decarbonized.
A majority stake in the listed company Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (SGRE) makes Siemens Energy a global market leader for renewable energies. An estimated one-sixth of the electricity generated worldwide is based on technologies from Siemens Energy. Siemens Energy employs 91,000 people worldwide in more than 90 countries and generated revenue of around EUR29 billion in fiscal year 2019. In Sweden Siemens Energy has 2600 employees in 10 locations.
Read more about Siemens Energy here:
www.siemens-energy.com
MORE INSIGHTS
Be Energized. Be you.
Lucky for us, we are not all the same. Through diversity we generate power. We run on inclusion and compassion. Our combined creative energy is fueled by at least 130 nationalities. Siemens Energy celebrates character - no matter what ethnic background, gender, age, religion, identity, or disability. We energize society. All of society.
Job & Career: https://www.siemens-energy.com/global/en/company/jobs.html
Application
Don't hesitate - apply via https://jobs.siemens-energy.com/jobs id nr 224243 not later than May 2.
For questions about the role, please contact the recruiting manager Daniel Andersson on tel. +46 (0)122 81706.
For questions about the recruitment process please contact the responsible recruiter Malin Tallberg on tel. 0122-81381.
Location: Finspång, Sweden
Trade Union Representatives:
Veronica Andersson, Unionen, 0122-840 21
Simon Von Eckardstein, Sveriges Ingenjörer, 0122-842 24
Jan Lundgren, Ledarna, 0122-812 33
Jonny Persson, IF Metall, 0122-817 69
Varaktighet, arbetstid
FULLTIME PERMANENT
Publiceringsdatum
2021-04-14
Ersättning
SALARY
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-05-02
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Företag
Siemens Energy AB
Jobbnummer
5690608
