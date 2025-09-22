Certification Engineer - Bess (sweden)
Certification Engineer - BESS (Sweden)
About the position
We are looking for a Certification Engineer - Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS). In this role, you will be responsible for developing and certifying BESS solutions for the European market. You will work closely with international teams and local stakeholders to ensure compliance with EU and Swedish safety standards, grid requirements, and operational regulations. The role also involves providing technical support throughout the full project lifecycle-from design to commissioning.
Responsibilities
Develop and review BESS configurations, ensuring compliance with EU, IEC, and Swedish safety standards and operational requirements.
Conduct load flow, short circuit, and grounding studies to guarantee system safety and reliability.
Collaborate with stakeholders, including grid operators, authorities, and contractors, to secure necessary approvals and permits.
Provide technical guidance during construction, integration, and testing to ensure adherence to timelines and quality standards.
Requirements
Bachelor's degree in Electrical Engineering, Power Systems, or a related field.
5 years of experience in BESS design, testing, certification, or maintenance.
Solid understanding of power systems and proficiency with relevant engineering software.
Strong analytical and problem-solving skills with a detail-oriented, safety-focused mindset.
Nice-to-haves
Experience with high-voltage battery systems, power electronics, or energy storage applications.
Knowledge of industry standards and regulatory frameworks (e.g. IEC 62933, EN 50549, CE-marking, EU grid codes).
Familiarity with certification processes in European markets.
