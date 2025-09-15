Ceramic Materials Engineer
Do you want to contribute to a fossil-free future in electrical industrial heating? We are now looking for a Ceramic Materials Engineer for Kanthal's Research and Development division. Kanthal is a world-leading brand for products and services in industrial heating technology and electrical heating materials. In creative collaborations with customers, we design innovative solutions, with a focus on sustainability and the lowest possible environmental impact. Our advanced heating materials and technology, together with our competent employees, gives us the opportunity to participate in some of the world's largest and most exciting projects for industrial electrical heating within a wide spectrum of industries. We are strengthening our initiative in product development to meet the increasing demand in the industrial green transition from fossil-based to electrical heating processes.
Location: Hallstahammar, Sweden
Your Role:
As a Ceramic Materials Engineer in R&D, you will develop Kanthal Super (MoSi2) and Globar (SiC) electrical heating materials, create heating element prototypes, and perform lab and pilot-scale testing based on customer applications. You will be involved in every stage of development, from concept to final product, combining scientific and engineering creativity with teamwork and collaboration with customers.
Duties include:
Continue the development and testing of Kanthal Super and Globar heating materials, heating element designs, and new process routes
Aid in the development of new industrial applications utilizing Super and Globar heating technologies
Participate in translating customer requirements into solutions
Collaborate with and support the sales organization on technical and commercial matters for Heating Systems products manufactured in Hallstahammar and internationally
Support efforts to maintain a leading position in the product area
Your Profile
We are seeking candidates with a Ph.D. or M.Sc. in ceramic engineering, materials engineering, chemical engineering, or chemistry. If you have previous experience working with projects in research and development, this is an advantage. You are comfortable working both in laboratory and industrial environments. As we work in Sweden within an international organization, it is important that you can communicate verbally and in writing in English but also speak or are willing to learn to speak Swedish.
We place great importance on your personal qualities and appreciate great commitment, curiosity, drive and willingness to learn. You need to be a communicative person who enjoys collaborating with others and since the work is broad, you need to be good at prioritizing and structuring your work.
What you can expect from us:
In addition to a familiar and pleasant workplace where you get to participate and influence and work creatively, we offer you great development opportunities in a global industrial group with favourable employment conditions.
This includes, among other things, occupational pension, health care, group insurance, enhanced parental benefit, training programs and skills development.
Other: For questions or information regarding the position, you are welcome to contact:
Jesse White, recruiting manager, jesse_franklin.white@kanthal.com
For questions regarding the recruitment process, please contact:
Sara Kühner, Recruitment specialist, +46 76 495 02 40
Union Representative:
Petter Lindblom, Swedish Association of Academics, 070 616 04 26
Riccard Söjbjerg, Unionen, 070 611 28 71
Johan Baringson, Ledarna, 070 616 53 96
Apply by 2025-10-13
Kanthal is an Alleima company and a world-leading brand for products and services in industrial heating technology and resistance material. Backed by our skilled people and pioneering technology, every innovative solution is a creative partnership with our customers. With a strong commitment to reducing climate impact, we support some of the world's largest and most exciting projects.
Find out more at www.kanthal.com
www.kanthal.com and www.alleima.com
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-10-13
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Alleima Tube AB
(org.nr 556234-6832)
Sörkvarnsvägen 3 (visa karta
)
734 27 HALLSTAHAMMAR Arbetsplats
Kanthal Jobbnummer
9507634