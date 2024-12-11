Central Fulfilment Operations Leader
Ikea Svenska Ab, Ikea Torsvik / Logistikjobb / Jönköping
2024-12-11
PLEASE NOTE WE WILL PRIORITIZE APPLICATIONS FROM INGKA EMPLOYEES IN THIS RECRUITMENT.
Customer Fulfilment (CFF) is a fundamental part in making IKEA multichannel retailing in reality. To support IKEA in achieving business objectives, CFF acts as a fully integrated, process-oriented organisation with an end-to-end approach to develop our business and deliver results across functions together with our partners. We are focusing on providing seamless shopping experience with great quality in all touchpoints for the many people.
To succeed in the role of Central Fulfilment Operations Leader you should have a collaborative mind-set in building relationships across the organisation and the ability to influence others. You are creative in your way of thinking and acting and have a "always possible" attitude. You have an eagerness and self-drive to develop constantly. It comes natural to you to lead in the unknown.
Your Responsibilities
Together with the Group Central Fulfilment Operations team and under the leadership of the Group Central Fulfilment Operations Manager define, establish and ensure operations excellence in the area of customer order fulfilment in fulfilment units with a long-term focus based on the organization's vision.
• Responsible for high performing daily operations and an efficient distribution network connected to central fulfilment operations
• Responsible for the performance, productivity, cost development and efficiency of the central fulfilment units.
• Responsible for creating synergies by enabling common ways of working among the market connected to topics of Central Fulfilment
• Responsible for closing the gap in operational performance, lifting efficiency and quality of the operations in all central fulfilment units.
• Responsible for the development and improvement of existing working methods, processes and solutions for the Group and Market Central Fulfilment Operations function
• Responsible to secure the quality and performance of running Central Fulfilment operations during the phase of Customer Fulfilment Transformation.
• Contribute with both knowledge and expertise to optimal operational and multichannel development, related business- and process forums, sourcing activities
• Responsible to provide support, guidance and sharing of best practices with the respective market function
• Responsible for ensuring that the Customer Fulfilment Sustainability Agenda is included in all operational aspects of the business connected to central fulfilment.
We believe you have a university degree in Logistics, Economics, Business Administration or Equivalent. Previous proven experience is required.
