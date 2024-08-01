CE Specialist
Northvolt has an exciting job offer for a CE Specialist to join our team in Skellefteå.
In joining us you will play an important part from the very start in building one of the first large scale European battery factories. Northvolt will play an important role in the transformation to a carbon free society.
The CE Specialist will be a part of the Technical Administration team for manufacturing/maintenance. As a part of that team you will have the opportunity to be a part to build a safe and secure plant to maintain. You will be in charge of setting up and executing the long term CE work reporting to the Technical administration manager.
The team will primarily support the production and maintenance teams to create the greenest batteries on the market.
In general you have a long experience in the field of CE marking and machine safety.
Specifically, you have a deep understanding of working to assuring that the equipment installed at manufacturing plant are CE compliant.
Key responsibilities include but are not limited to:
Work together with procurement, legal, manufacturing and suppliers to ensure that everything possible is done in order to assure CE compliant equipment, installations and systems.
Make training material and train employees and if necessary, also suppliers.
Assist with setting up contracts to ensure CE compliance.
Take part of FAT and SAT with process engineering and suppliers.
Quality check on installed eqp, systems and installations.
Improve process of assuring CE compliance.
The person we are looking for is strongly goal oriented, curious and eager to learn. You will get the chance to have a real impact on our success story in Sweden and see the results of your work. Our organization requires and values great self-discipline and a natural talent to make things happen.
Skills & Requirements
A MSc or MBA Mechanical Engineering university degree or similar thats relevant for the role.
At least 3+ years industrial experience of CE.
Track record of successful CE approval of manufacturing plant.
Curious, technically educated and with a strong business background.
Very good knowledge of English.
Safety legislation, CE directive, Swedish legislation and European legislation.
Ability to work under high pressure and tight deadlines, excellent time management.
Ability to work well with others in a team environment, as well as independently. Så ansöker du
