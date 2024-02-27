Category Specialist
2024-02-27
Northvolt has an exciting job offer in the Equipment & Indirect Purchasing Team to join our passionate team.
Northvolt Purchasing is a central procurement function serving all entities of Northvolt with strategic and operational aspects of the supply chain.
As the Category Specialist of MRO, you will get the opportunity to develop and maintain strategies and spend across the categories while working closely with the Maintenance Teams as well as with Equipment Category Team. You will get the chance to have a real impact on our success story in Sweden and see the immediate results of your work.
Key responsibilities :
• Plan and Execute the deployment of the MRO in Northvolt Locations
• Establish Cross-functional cooperation with Maintenance Teams in both Vasteras and Skelleftea Sites
• Develop and implement warranty, repair, and recovery program
• Set the standards for Service Level Agreements for MRO
• Negotiate pricing, supply, and quality in a highly structured and organised MRO market with multiple players
• Establish catalog direct buying practices for E-Commerce MRO categories
• Implement procedures and protocols for management of MRO master data, ensure the integrity of the data system and develop a long term strategy for master data management
• Develop a program for managing inventory levels for MRO spare parts, identify and direct the obsolescence of non-producing or obsolete materials.
• Communicate effectively with stakeholders from different functional areas, considering each group's interest, while making unbiased sourcing decision based on the concept of the total cost
• Maintain knowledge of market and industry trends within area of expertise and communicate the potential impact on business.
Education/Experience:
• Bachelor or Master's degree with preferred focus on Sourcing & Logistics, and/or equivalent work experience
• At least 3 years of demonstrated MRO category management experience or in Category procurement function
• Fluency in English is required
• Experience in working with local suppliers is preferred
• Experience identifying requirements and clearly documenting specifications
• Experience and interest in the manufacturing industry is a plus
• Team player, able to influence and convince other team members and project stakeholders
Specific Skills/Abilities:
• Highly organised and has an eye for detail
• Exceptionally good problem-solving skills
• Can do attitude and an entrepreneurial spirit
• Ability to work well with others in a team environment, as well as independently
