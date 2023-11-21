Category Specialist
2023-11-21
, Hallstahammar
, Surahammar
, Eskilstuna
, Enköping
ValueOne is looking for a Category Specialist to a manufacturing company in Västerås.
ValueOne are specialists in supply chain management, purchasing and logistics. We offer our customers services in three business areas: interim logistics and procurement consultants, recruitment of buyers and logisticians, as well as development of our customers' supply chain operations in terms of strategies, models, methods, processes, structure, and competence.
We can offer a variety of assignments at all levels within Supply Chain Management. As a consultant at ValueOne, you are part of a professional and enterprising team consisting of the leading consultants in purchasing and logistics. If you choose to join our team, you are offered:
A market salary, which you can influence yourself.
Occupational pension.
Health and care insurance.
Health care allowance.
Personal coaching and career advice.
Network meetings with competent colleagues and Supply Chain professionals through recurring events and lectures.
Competence development through world-leading individually tailored education and courses in Supply Chain thanks to our partnership with CIPS (www.cips.org).
The role
As Category Specialist you will support the company's global sourcing initiatives, under collaboration with category managers and the project team. You will engage in projects and execute strategies defined during the tendering phase.
Main tasks:
Drive request for quotations (RFQs) and requests for proposals (RFPs).
Support category related actions; supplier qualification and audits processes.
Initiate purchase orders and issue proper quotation comparison to support the purchasing decision.
Control appropriate time responses from the suppliers.
Upload and maintain valid standard agreements and contracts in SAP.
Experience and competencies
We are looking for a person with minimum 3 years' experience in category management, strategic sourcing, project management or procurement is required. We prefer you to have a post-secondary education in Supply Chain Management, Electronics, Mechanics, or other relevant area. You are a skilled communicator and communicate without difficulty in English, both written and verbal. For success in the position good networking and stakeholder management skills is an asset. Analytical skills combined with a structured and process-oriented mindset is preferred. Furthermore, you are a team player who is also able to take on own initiatives and drive activities.
Application
We look forward to receiving your application. Feel free to contact Johanna Hallnemo at +46 72 143 23 79 or 010 332 29 20 with any questions regarding the listed position. Please note that to apply for this position you need to be an EU citizen or have a valid Swedish working permit.
