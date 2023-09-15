Category Manager
We are looking for an experienced Category Manager to join us in our mission to contribute to a greener future. The role is a part of our passionate purchasing team based in Stockholm. By joining us, you will be a key player in establishing foils purchasing and contribute to building one of the first large scale European battery factories.
The Category Manager will be in charge of developing and managing a set of suppliers, collaborating closely internal stakeholders.
The overall mission is continue building the supply base, develop commodity strategies and the panels for the different sourcing activities, recommend the suppliers and the plans for new project and drive supplier optimization related to cost, quality and reliability.
This is a unique opportunity to be a part of a new team, contributing with ideas and solutions. You will get the chance to have a real impact on our success story in Sweden (to start with) and see the results of your work.
Key responsibilities include but are not limited to:
• Defines/improves, sourcing strategy for their Category
• Evaluates suppliers' capabilities and negotiates best possible Quality Cost Delivery contractual conditions with suppliers to help achieve Best in Class competitiveness of Northvolt Programs, including localization in Europe
• Works tightly with Cell Design and Process Engineering counterparts or internal clients (Automation, Quality, Logistics, Programs, Business Development) and develop a supply base that fits Northvolt' s need in terms of technology, quality, reliability, cost competitiveness, capacity, security of supply and match to company values
• Works tightly with Northvolt Purchasing Project (Labs, Ett, Joint Venture, Cell Project Purchasing) and in full consistency with projects' QCD objectives, including risk assessment and mitigation, drives continuous improvement
The person we are looking for is flexible, curios and eager to learn. You will get the chance to have a real impact on our success story in Sweden (to start with) and see the results of your work. Our organization values great self-discipline and a natural talent to make things happen. Qualities that we cherish are sense of quality, friendliness, grit and a sense of humor.
Northvolt is an equal opportunity employer. We're a diverse group of individuals, united by a common mission, who recognise that while our actions as individuals have a role to play in driving Northvolt towards its goals, we always seek to move forward as a team. We offer you an open and welcoming atmosphere where we win as a team - and fail as a team. Northvolt is growing at the speed of light and we are a strong believer in internal career development. For us it's important to look at your skills and potential, please refrain form including your picture and age with your application to help us with this.
Apply with CV in english or your complete LinkedIn profile.
Full time employment, fixed salary.
