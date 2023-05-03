Category Manager
2023-05-03
We are looking for Category Manager.
This is a consulting assignment. You will be employed by Centio Consulting Group AB and work as a consultant.
The position is full-time.
The assignment involves close cooperation with the customer, which places great demands on flexibility and ability to cooperate.
Role Summary:
Lead, manage and continuously develop purchasing policies, category- and supplier-strategies including supplier base management of the suppliers within the segment for the category to ensure material supply at optimal quality, cost and delivery performance.
Work with internal cross functional teams within the organization, such as development, production, logistics sites and finance and other entities in your group.
Participate and be a part of product Stakeholder meetings to enable successful execution of category plans/strategies were you could take the role as project leader or part of core-team. You will also lead or participate in larger projects within your category.
Start date: ASAP
Key responsibilities:
• Develop and execute category strategy within Electronics
• Lead and develop category team
• Contracting and negotiations including common agenda with key suppliers
• Supplier base management
• Internal stakeholder management
• Compliance to company process
• Set and meet targets & KPI:s
• Ensure compliance to category strategy in NPI projects
•
Responsibilities and authorities
• Sign legal agreements
• Create and execute category strategy for Segment
• Own & Drive supplier/category KPI's
• Set up global category teams and delegate activities that meet category KPI's for the segment
• Follow authorization process
Key competences: Sourcing
• Contracting
• Supply base management
• Category management
• Negotiation skills
• Stakeholder management
• Project management skills
• Planning experience
• Experience working with development, quality and product owners
Requirements:
5-10 years of relevant experience within purchasing department with at least 3-5 years as a strategic or category manager in an international organization/s.
Education: A Bachelor's degree in engineering/business administration or documented experience from successfully running similar operation in similar industry. Focus is multinational companies and complex matrix set up.
Languages: Proficent in spoken and written English is a must, other languages is an advantage e.g French & German
Computer skills: Proficient ability to handle office tools is a must and experience from ERP is an advantage
Experience: Minimum 5 years of experience in global and complex supply chain organization with at least 3 years' experience leading a sourcing category ERP-system/office suite.
About us
Centio's overall goal is to be a consulting company that offers smart and sustainable solutions that develop society in a positive way.
Our employees are offered conditions that are adapted to the individual. This means that working hours, scope of work, workplace, occupational pension and skills development are as far as possible adapted based on the employee's needs.
Among our employees you will find committed people who are passionate about community development. We work in small groups where you can contribute with your experiences while you get to take part in other people's knowledge and experience.
For us, it is important to have well-being and to find a healthy balance between work and leisure. Therefore, we have a zero vision against stress and put well-being and health first.
Read more about us at centio.se.
Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-05-09 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Centio Consulting Group AB
(org.nr 559153-2907), http://www.Centio.se Arbetsplats
Centio Kontakt
Asmaa Khosravi asmaa.khosravi@centio.se 0791023843 Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Centio Consulting Group AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
7732508