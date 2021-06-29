Category Manager - Motor & Drives and Aluminium - Scandinavian Purchasing Group AB - Inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Landskrona
Category Manager - Motor & Drives and Aluminium
Scandinavian Purchasing Group AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Landskrona
2021-06-29
The ASSA ABLOY Group is the global leader in access solutions. The Group operates worldwide with 48.500 employees and sales of 8,2 billion euros. The Group has leading positions in areas such as efficient door openings, trusted identities and entrance automation. ASSA ABLOY'S innovations enable safe, secure and convenient access to physical and digital places. Every day, we help billions of people experience a more open world. ASSA ABLOY Entrance Systems is growing, and in the process of doing so, we are looking for someone to increase our Sourcing Savings and Supplier Management capacity.
We are now looking for a Category Manager - Motor & Drives and Aluminium
The Category Manager is responsible for developing and executing the sourcing strategy for assigned sourcing categories within our Pedestrian Door Segment. The ultimate goal for the Category Manager is to leverage the benefits within our segment as well as with other ASSA ABLOY businesses whilst supporting various manufacturing locations. In essence, it means that your project management skills will be put to the test and require you to navigate a complex business landscape while maintaining good relationships with stakeholders across the entire organization. For the right candidate, we offer a fun and exciting job, where you can have a major impact on the future direction of the Pedestrian Door Segment. We will put our trust in you, and we expect you to bring your best!
Your assignement.
In addition to setting the overall sourcing strategy for the business segment, you will be delivering year-on-year cost reduction- and improvement targets through clearly communicated plans. You will also be a driving force for change and fostering a cross functional continuous improvement culture through your collaborative mind-set and by contributing to the establishment of best practices so that we can achieve a world-class Supply Chain function. Further responsibilities will include, but are not limited to:
Development and execution of clear- and aligned plans with specific deliverables (Quality, Delivery and Cost optimization) while being able to show transparency of results.
Driving and tracking improvements across the Supply Chain
Be responsible for Supplier selection-, negotiation & qualification to meet projects specifications as well as cost-, quality- and lead-time objectives.
Your profile
We are looking for someone with excellent project management skills and who has working experience from a similar position, preferably in a similar company. A proven track record of various cost reduction activities, implementation of new suppliers and a good understanding of technology and manufacturing will be required. As a person, we believe it is important that you are a highly goal-oriented and motivated person who possesses excellent communication- and organizational skills, as we are a complex and global organization. You have experience with sourcing for technically complex industrial products (e.g. Electronics, Motors, Power train components, OEM components and Aluminium parts)
Fluency in English and the ability to travel occasionally will be required.
The position is located at the ASSA ABLOY Entrance Systems office in Landskrona, Sweden. You will report directly to the Pedestrian Door Segment Sourcing Director.
Assa Abloy have chosen Sourcingpeople as their recruiting partner in this recruitment. Please apply at website www.sourcingpeople.se not later than 16 july 2021. For information about the position, contact Sigfrid Rytten at sigfrid.rytten@sourcingpeople.se or by phone 0705111108
2021-06-29
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-07-29
Scandinavian Purchasing Group AB
5837387
2021-06-29
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-07-29
Scandinavian Purchasing Group AB
5837387
