Research shows that women and other under-represented groups within our industry hesitate to apply unless they tick most boxes of a role description. At H2 Green Steel, we are building an impact company with sustainability at its core. We need a diverse, inclusive, and authentic team to rally behind our purpose of de-carbonizing hard-to-abate industries, starting with steel.So, if you are equally passionate about our purpose yet concerned that your experience doesn't perfectly align with the qualifications stated in the job advert, we strongly encourage you to apply anyway. You may be just the right candidate, either for this role - or for another upcoming role in our rapidly growing business.
About us
H2 Green Steel is on a mission to disrupt the global steel industry by producing green steel, with the end goal of bringing down CO2 emissions to zero. By using green hydrogen and fossil-free electricity instead of coal; water and heat will be our primary emissions. By 2030, our ambition is to produce 5 million tonnes of green steel annually in our fully integrated, digitalized, and sustainable plant in Boden, located in northern Sweden - currently in construction phase. But this is just the beginning - our expertise in green hydrogen will enable us to decarbonize other industries in addition to steel, and we look forward to what's next in store for us. We are looking for talented, innovative, and purpose-driven people to join our rapidly growing and diverse team. Our employees get to learn everyday, implement the latest technology and test and put their ideas into practice. Together, we are building an impact company with engineering & sustainability at its core - for our people, customers, investors, society, and planet.
Join us in building a world-class procurement capability that aligns with our vision for market interaction, partnerships, supplier relationships, and societal impact. We're expanding our procurement team with a Category Manager IT. In this role you will drive strategic and tactical procurement initiatives within the IT domain. Collaborate across disciplines to source optimal IT solutions, manage supplier relationships, and implement cutting-edge technology.
Responsibilities:
Collaborate across disciplines (technology, engineering, operations, logistics, and finance) to secure optimal IT solutions, considering fit, price, quality, and sustainability to meet H2GS's objectives.
Develop strategies, source suppliers, and lead negotiations for IT solutions, cloud services, software and hardware, including vendor negotiations.
Manage supplier relationships.
Implement top-tier processes and technology for strategic and day-to-day IT
Evaluate business value, risk, and performance using data-driven insights.
Qualifications:
Master's degree in IT, Business, Finance, Supply Chain, Procurement, or related field.
8+ years' procurement experience within relevant IT categories, preferably in Heavy Industry or large scale digital platforms.
Experience managing complex global categories within IT procurement
Exceptional influencing, negotiation, and market familiarity.
Excellent interpersonal and communication skills at various organizational levels.
Self-motivated, detail-oriented, and adaptable to changing environments.
Proven project management skills and ability to set priorities.
Fluent in English.
What we can offer you
If you are passionate about making actual change and having a positive impact on society and our planet, H2 Green Steel offers a unique opportunity to be part of a fun and professional team with high ambitions.
You will get the opportunity to shape your future career together with a company focusing on creating a culture where everyone can thrive and feel a sense of belonging. In the end, we know that H2 Green Steel's growth and success is dependent on our people and we can't wait to shape the future of steelmaking and other industries together as a team. Ersättning
