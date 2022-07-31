Category Buyer - Forklifts and Electrification Test Equipment
Volvo Personvagnar AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Göteborg
2022-07-31
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Personvagnar AB i Göteborg
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
The mobility industry is changing rapidly, and the competitive environment and our company's strategy is under fast change. Digitization, sustainable & flexible mobility, personalization of every aspect of life, and self-driving technology are a few examples of this change, and they provide us with opportunity to grow our business and create consumer experiences we had never imagined before. In order to be part of the evolving market and meet our future customer demand, Volvo Cars recently announced that we are now kicking of the construction of a brand-new, all-electric, climate neutral factory in Europe.
At Global Investments within Procurement we are now looking for an experienced Category Buyer to strengthen our team. This role focuses on forklifts, a highly complex, multi-million affair at a company like Volvo Cars, and test equipment, such as crash test equipment; supporting our long standing core value of safety.
What we offer
You will be part of a cross-functional, international team that value personal qualities, diversity, team spirit and engagement.
We work in Global Category Teams, that together with our internal stakeholders drive the electrification transformation and develop our manufacturing capability and footprint.
It is in our mindset and culture to bring out the best in people and to be innovative and adaptable to change. Our leaders develop, coach and motivate people to take ownership of the business and operations and our category teams work together to extract maximum value out of our supplier base. But, most important: we have fun!
Your key tasks
Lead and support cross-functional sourcing projects within the category including preparation, execution, analysis, negotiation, supplier selection and contract management
Develop and implement category and supplier strategies
Create and maintain commercial relations with suppliers and stakeholders
Work proactively with key business stakeholders to understand your product/service, its market, supply base and potential innovation to find ways to increase value for Volvo Cars - including cost, quality, and sustainability
Perform market analysis, prioritization, and identification of optimal negotiation tactics
Dare to question status quo or decided routes with stakeholders, suppliers, people; and work proactively to build better understanding and work towards common solutions
There will be some need for global business travel
Do you fit the profile?
To be successful in the role you build partnerships and work collaboratively with others to meet shared objectives. You gain the confidence and trust of others through honesty, integrity, and authenticity. You have a creative mindset and consistently achieve results, even under tough circumstances and actively seek new ways to grow and be challenged using both formal and informal development channels.
As a person you are a true team player and you give and ask for support. You enjoy collaboration in teams as well as independently driving and completing tasks.
You take on complex projects in a structured way. You have a flexible mindset and quickly adapt in our fast-moving work environment and you confidently act in an international environment.
Qualifications
University degree or equivalent
Minimum 2 years of experience from a relevant purchasing role and sourcing activities listed above
Experience from sourcing test equipment, forklifts or indirect material in general is a merit
Have worked with supplier management and contractual topics and are used to drive fact-based negotiations/discussions
Have worked with sourcing strategies
Fluent in English, written and spoken
How to learn more and apply
If you have any questions about the position, you are welcome to contact Jakob Levin at jakob.levin@volvocars.com
. Questions regarding the recruitment process? Please contact Senior Recruiter Maria Westermark at maria.westermark@volvocars.com
We want your application Aug 24th 2022, at the latest but selection will be running continuously.
Please note due to GDPR we only accept application via our Recruitment Tool.
#LI-MPW
#LI-Hybrid
Varaktighet, arbetstid
Full Time Permanent Publiceringsdatum
2022-07-31 Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2022-08-24Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Företag
Volvo Personvagnar AB Jobbnummer
6850334 Sökord