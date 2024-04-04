Casual Worker
2024-04-04
The Radisson Blu Hotel in Malmö is conveniently located 5 minutes' walk from the city center. Every room in our Malmö hotel measures 43 square meters minimum, giving our guests the space to re-energize and make themselves at home. Our 229 comfortable, modern rooms are twice the size of an average standard hotel room.
Guests don't have to leave the hotel to enjoy an exceptional culinary experience. They can savor Swedish and international favorites in front of a roaring hearth in our restaurant Thott's, which is nestled in one of Malmö's oldest half-timbered houses. After dinner, they can let the evening unfold in style at our chic Lobby Bar.
Radisson Hotel Group is one of the world's largest hotel groups with ten distinctive hotel brands, and more than 1,160 hotels in operation and under development in 95+ countries. The Group's overarching brand promise is Every Moment Matters with a signature Yes I Can! service ethos.
People are at the core of our business success and future. Our people are true Moment Makers and together we bring the culture, spirit, environment and opportunities that empower you to be your best, every day, everywhere, every time. Together, we make Every Moment Matter.
We are now looking for a Steward to join our dynamic team!
We focus on you as a person, your skills, talents, and passion - not only on your resume. Because mindset is what it's all about. And you can grow the rest with us. That's a promise!
The Steward Role
Our Stewards are the backbone of the kitchen and strives to deliver an experience that is beyond expectation - creating memorable moments for our guests.
Our Stewards like to get their hands dirty and can handle the heat in any kitchen!
You will be our hygiene hero and will add the sparkle to our kitchen ensuring our chefs and waiters have a supply of clean dishes, silverware and pots to create their culinary magic with
As an integral part of the team, you will work proactively to ensure guest satisfaction and the smooth running of the kitchen department
As Steward, you will join a team that is passionate about delivering incredible service where we believe that anything is possible, whilst having fun in all that we do!
Qualities We Are Looking For In Our Steward
Flexibility and a positive, Yes I Can! Attitude
An eye for detail
Is a creative problem-solver
Passionate about creating extraordinary service
Ability to work as part of a team to ensure guest satisfaction
Strong verbal communication skills
Likes having fun at work
Experience in a similar position is beneficial but not essential
What We Offer Our Steward
We aim to be as good a place to work as we are to stay. That is why we offer a competitive compensation and benefits package, which includes:
Becoming a part of the #3 Best Employer in the Travel & Leisure industry globally, ranked by Forbes in 2023
Special rates for our team members, and friends and families while travelling and staying in our hotels
We take our "We grow talent, talent grows us" culture belief to heart. With us you will benefit from a wide range of development offers supporting your learning & growth right from your onboarding. This includes an individual development plan and unlimited access to more than +20K learning modules & programs through Radisson Academy
Participate and live Responsible Business every day together with our team members in the hotel and in the local communities where we work on creating shared value, better futures and a better planet for all
A workplace covered by collective agreement
Special prices for employees at our own restaurants
An international workplace with colleagues and guests from all over the world
The Radisson Hotel Group portfolio includes Radisson Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson, Radisson RED, Radisson Individuals, art'otel, Park Plaza, Park Inn by Radisson, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, and prizeotel brought together under one commercial umbrella brand Radisson Hotels.
Become part of the world of Moment Makers, we are looking forward to getting to know you!
