Casual Outdoor Apparel designer
2024-03-18
Klättermusen was founded by a tightly-knit band of local climbers in Umeå in 1975 and moved to the scenic mountain village of Åre in 2000. Initiated as a small DIY workshop for assembling parts and constructing tailored technical solutions to challenges encountered on the hill, Klättermusen grew into a business supplying outdoor enthusiasts with high-performance equipment in the 1980s.
Job description
Job title: Outdoor apparel designer
100% Position based in Åre Sweden
Job Description:
You will be part of the Åre-based design team at Klättermusen. Work with product development from research, concept, technical instr, communicate with our factories through prototyping to final product. Always strive for new innovative solutions for an outdoor life. With a focus on active casual wear, you will work with the team to ensure the core values, quality, fit and execution are maintained to the highest standard. A strong conextion to todays premiumfashion
An exciting, challenging job with great variety and development potential. We are looking for someone who is well versed in construction and fit, has a good eye for details and creative solutions, is used to working with functional products and is passionate about design.
It is a creative role but also requires a high level of structure and planning to meet timelines and deadlines throughout development. You will have to travel to the factory to optimize production to achieve premium workmanship. Make sure that all instr supplied are detailed and correct. Ensure your designs are tested with both live and lab tests throughout development by working closely with our test team and lab facility.
As we strive together for maximum quality with minimal impact on nature, we expect you to join us in this sustainable mindset. For this position, you need to be curious, detail and solution-oriented and an outdoor enthusiast.
Qualifications
o At least 3 years of industry experience
o At least 3 years of relevant experience in the conceptualization and design of apparel
o Experience in user-centered development
o Deep knowledge of Adobe suite
o Understanding of patterns including size grading
o Experience within Microsoft excel
o Business-level proficiency in written and oral English communication
o Practical knowledge of a PLM (product lifecycle management) system is a plus
o A humble team player with great communication and organisational skills
• Extra +
o Experience working directly with production factories
o Experience with graphic design
o Background of working with sustainable solutions
o Experience of working with back packs
o Experience working with a strong core value brand
Send applications to design@klattermusen.se
Latest 7th of April. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-04-07
E-post: design@klattermusen.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Klättermusen AB
(org.nr 556530-7583)
Årevägen 55 (visa karta
)
837 52 ÅRE Jobbnummer
8549893