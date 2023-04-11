Cash Management Specialist to H&M Group
Company Description
We are committed to lead the change toward a better fashion future. H&M Group is on an exciting journey to meet and exceed our customers' expectations today and tomorrow. To continue to meet our customer needs and transform an industry, we need employees with different backgrounds, experiences, and perspectives.
Treasury is responsible for the financing and banking related activities of the H&M Group including cash management, foreign exchange, financial risks management and corporate finance. Treasury consist of 11 colleagues working from different locations in the world, with the main office based in Stockholm supported by colleagues based in Eastern Europe and Asia.
The cash management area is divided into three regions, Central Europe, Europe & Americas, and Asia. Each region is led by a Cash Management Specialist who is responsible for driving cash management and other treasury related projects within its region. The responsibility includes local bank relationships, cash management tenders, bank account structures, cash pools, cash centralization, local funding and other tasks where support from Group Treasury is needed.
Job Description
Working closely with the three Cash Managers, you will have the opportunity of continuous learning within cash management and treasury, and your tasks will grow as you grow. You will work towards external counterparties such as banks as well as towards different departments within the H&M Group all around the world.
This is an entry level position based in Marievik at H&M Group's Head Office in Stockholm.
What You will Do:
Assist the team with activities such as administration related to cash management
E-banking administration
Bank account opening and closures
KYC documentation
Bank and parental guarantee administration
Fee monitoring and follow up
Continuous improvement of administrative processes and routines within treasury
Ad hoc analysis and tasks as needed
Qualifications
As a cash management specialist, we see that you are a team player who thrives in a high pace, dynamic, and global environment. You are self-driven, proactive, and a structured person with eyes on details. We see that you are good at multitasking with an analytical and curious approach. As a person you are humble with a professional approach and possess high integrity.
To be successful in this role, we see that you have:
A university degree within business or finance and/ or equivalent experience from similar position.
A strong interest in administrative tasks and a desire to learn about cash management and treasury
Good skills in Excel and MS office
Good communication skills, fluency in English (written & spoken)
Previous experience from treasury or banking, as well as experience using SAP would be meritorious.
Additional information
This is a permanent position based in Stockholm, Sweden.
If you feel that your experience, skills, and ambitions are right for this role, please send in your application (only CV in English) latest by 25th April 2023.
We look forward to receiving your application!
H&M Group is committed to creating a Diverse & Inclusive environment and we are actively looking for qualified candidates irrespective of race, gender, gender identity, sexual orientation, ethnicity, religion, national origin, disability or age.
At H&M Group we strive to have a fair and inclusive and recruitment process. This is why kindly ask you to not attach Cover Letter in your application as this could cause unintentional subjective assessment. Thank you!
