Carrier Relations Manager
2023-10-19
Location: Rebtel HQ, Stockholm.We build products to serve the 2 billion internationals of the world. Starting, but not stopping, with communications and financial transactions for people that relocate internationally and want to stay connected with their friends and family worldwide.
At Rebtel you'll be part of a brilliant group of minds from every corner of the world, each bringing their own unique perspective to the work. We are located in the heart of Stockholm, the vibrant capital of European innovation and we serve more than 150 countries with our products.
Now we are looking for a smart, ambitious Carrier Relations Manager who is not afraid to push providers and get the best possible deals for Rebtel.As a Carrier Relations Manager at Rebtel, you will be working with a wide range of suppliers that provide us with services that help us connect the world. This is a challenging role, but it is also a very rewarding one. You will have the opportunity to make a real impact on the business and help us in our mission to help friends and family in different countries stay in touch and support each other by delivering the world's most relevant cross-border solutions. Some of the main skills that we are looking for in a Carrier Relations Manager is negotiation and the ability to come up with new attractive commercial propositions for our customers. Your skills will be one of the main assets for both delivering the best service possible to our customers and contributing to Rebtel 's continued growth.
At this position you will be doing much more than buying international calling services in the wholesale market. You will be working very closely with the procurement, operations, product and marketing teams to define our buying strategies and what we offer to our customers.Below is a list of some of the tasks you will be taking care of:
Routing management: involved in both quality and cost management on a daily basis.
Corridor deals: one of your tasks will be to continuously look for opportunities to create alliances with telcos to create out of the box products that can help our growth.
Tenders: you will be involved in the tender process by helping with both the design,execution and the decision making.
Continuously look for opportunities with our suppliers, looking for both optimization and growth.
Build long term relationships with Rebtel 's different suppliers and strategic partners.
Work closely with multiple internal functions such as: operations, legal, compliance, finance, marketing and product.
What we are looking for:
Bachelor's degree, ideally in Economics, Engineer, Business Administration or similar
3-5 years of experience in wholesale voice industry
Strong interpersonal skills with the ability to inspire and communicate with a wide range of colleagues and stakeholders.
Confidence in sharing your thoughts and vision with the rest of the team.
Results-oriented with great skills in communication, organization and negotiation.
Driven, flexible, self-motivated, go-getter, able to accept change and with the ability to work at pace in a rapidly growing and changing environment.
