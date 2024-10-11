Carpenter Co-Worker, Ikea Kållered
2024-10-11
Do you love new challenges and new opportunities? Then this may be the right position for you and we think you should continue reading the ad. Maybe it's just you we're looking for?
We at IKEA Kållered are now looking for a new carpenter/painter to join our wonderful team at Communication & Interior Design (Com&In).
We are looking for you who have a genuine and burning interest in home décor and customers. At the same time, you are a practical and handy problem solver who likes to fix, create, repair, paint, wallpaper. And you would do it well, with finesse and with your good eye for detail. You have a strong passion for quality, craftsmanship and home décor. You are motivated by continuously developing and finding improvements in working methods, with the aim of working more sustainably and cost-consciously.
For this position, we see that you have a high school education, post-secondary education or work experience in carpentry. You should be comfortable working with various tools and technical machines used in carpentry and painting. If you have experience of building stands at exhibitions and fairs or similar, it is of course an advantage.
In addition to your genuine interest in and competence in craft chores in all its forms, it is important that you are a person who can and is used to leading yourself, as you will often control and take responsibility for your own agenda based on incoming orders. You are good at working in a structured way and meeting deadlines, as there are often many smaller tasks to complete at the same time. You are responsive and enjoy working with others. If you also have experience in project management, from work or school, it is a plus. But more important is your ability to lead yourself in your work.
You can understand and communicate in Swedish and/or English. A driver's license and good computer skills are requirements. Forklift license is an advantage.
At IKEA, it is important that you share and live our values, so we recruit primarily based on who you are and your values, then based on your experiences.
A DAY IN YOUR LIFE WITH US
Where others see home furnishing products, we look at the Communication & Interior Design function as smart solutions to create a better everyday life. With passion, imagination and brainstorming, we transform colours, textiles and furniture into inspiring environments that captivate, engage and convince our visitors that they can do it too!
As a Craftsman at IKEA Kållered, you will help to highlight the IKEA store as the best option for home décor in the local market.
You do this by, among other things:
• Painting, tiling, laying floors, wallpapering, responsible for building constructions and construction of, for example, kitchens.
• Follow work strategies developed together with colleagues to implement all the department store's stores and inspiration areas.
• Work according to clear deadlines.
• Work on both larger projects, but also several smaller tasks at the same time.
• Plan and order materials and take responsibility for the budget and to work cost-consciously.
• Work in teams with your colleagues throughout the store to ensure that IKEA Kållered is always in excellent condition with the customer as the first focus.
• Work physically where heavy lifting is also included.
And everything you do is about helping to highlight all our great products so that they can truly stand out in the spotlight in an inspiring and welcoming department store environment.
Since you work in our customer areas, even during the store's opening hours, it is important that you work with safety and order as key words. Customer service is also a key word as you will meet customers in the store.
TOGETHER AS A TEAM
IKEA offers you the opportunity to grow in a company with a fundamental business concept. You will have the opportunity to further develop your professional skills in your daily work and to work in an environment where people and community are central values.
You will be part of a smaller team consisting of you and another carpenter co-worker who work closely together on a daily basis. You will also be part of a wonderful team consisting of several colleagues in Visual Merchandising, Interior Design and Graphic Communication. A team that collaborates, not only with each other, but also with other colleagues at the store. We do this with our different skills and experiences that we share with each other. We work together and help each other when and where it is needed most to achieve high goals and deliver, maintain and inspire a world-class department store. A department store where our customers can feel inspired and motivated to create their own dream homes.
The position is full-time, with the desired appointment as soon as possible as agreed. Your shifts are scheduled during the day Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Salary according to Handels' collective agreement.
Are you ready for a new challenge and motivated to do it in the role of Craftsman at IKEA Kållered? Then we think you should take the opportunity to apply for this position with a CV and cover letter attached, where we want to know why this particular position attracts and would be your next development step!
The deadline for applications is October 23, but don't wait with your application - apply today! All applications must be made via IKEA's website, we do not accept applications via email.
Welcome with your application!
