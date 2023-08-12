Car Washer (Reconditioning)
We want to make it as easy to buy or sell a car as it is to order a grocery bag online. Do you want to join the journey?
As a Car Washer, you will have various tasks such as:
Reconditioning of our incoming cars
Change car wheels if necessary
Polish cars
Photograph cars and record 360 video
For this role, we value stress tolerance and an eye for detail. It is extremely important to be able to prioritize and be quick in your way of working. Being structured and arriving on time is a requirement. Previous experience in car reconditioning is also meritorious. B driving license is a requirement.
You start from our logistics center in Upplands Väsby.
Does this sound interesting? Submit your application today and become part of our expansive journey ahead with great development opportunities.
We look forward to receiving your application!
