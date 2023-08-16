Software Engineer with a will to explore
Swedbank AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2023-08-16
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Swedbank AB i Stockholm
, Sundbyberg
, Upplands Väsby
, Sigtuna
, Knivsta
eller i hela Sverige
We are strengthening our team with You as Software engineer. We are looking for a solution-oriented team player who would like to develop and maintain the Trade Finance services together with us!
In Swedbank you have the opportunity to:
• Be part of a team with a great team spirit and agile thinking where we constantly aim to learn and develop ourselves and the team.
• Explore different technologies
• Improve or build your experience in the Trade Finance area.
• Have a positive impact on Swedbank's growth, create solutions and work according to Swedbank's strategies.
• Follow best practices of Agile in daily work.
• Contribute to networks, strategic initiatives and collaborate with colleagues within LC&I and other parts of Swedbank.
What is needed in this role:
• Have 2+ years of experience (as developer or software engineer).
• Proven expertise in product/system development.
• Readiness to explore and learn new technologies.
• Experience of or readiness to adapt agile ways of working.
• You are self-motivated and have a strong "can-do" attitude.
• You know some and will explore rest of the technologies like:
• SQL database queries management skills (writing queries in PL/SQL or DB2).
• Integrations (IBM Integration bus, IBM MQ, ESQL)
• Cloudbees
• Web applications, HTML, CSS
• Understanding network
• Master common tools like: Git, Jenkins, Jira
• Test/task automation (UFT One)
What we offer when you join us:
• An open, simple and caring culture.
• Opportunity to create the best experience for our customers.
• An international, sustainable and inclusive work environment.
• Development opportunities and advancement in your career.
• Flexible working options.
• Access to Group performance program, company pension plan, optional health insurance, and other benefits (https://www.swedbank.com/work-with-us/compensation-and-benefits.html).
Join our team and...
• .we will give you opportunity to grow and to work with motivated people with high competence and expertise. We believe in diversity and think it is very important to have an Open, Simple and Caring work environment. We believe that everyone in the value stream contributes and is important to succeed!" Ignas ilinskas, your future colleague and team scrum master
We look forward to receiving your application by 29.08.2023.
Location: Sweden, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia
Contacts
Recruiting manager: Ignas ilinskas, +370 614 83641
SACO: Henrik Joelsson
Finansförbundet: Kristine Nordin +46 8 5859 3748
If you are employed in Estonia, please note that the salary offered for this position ranges from 2950-4450 EUR gross i.e. before taxes. Read more here.
If you are to be employed in Latvia, please note that the salary offered for this position ranges from 2700-4100 EUR gross i.e. before taxes. Read more here (https://jobs.swedbank.com/pages/employment-in-latvia-and-lithuania?preview=true).
If you are to be employed in Lithuania, please note that the salary offered for this position ranges from 3200-4800 EUR gross i.e. before taxes. Read more here (https://jobs.swedbank.com/pages/employment-in-latvia-and-lithuania?preview=true).
We may begin the selection during the application period, so we welcome your application as soon as possible.
We have made our choice regarding recruitment media and therefore kindly decline contact with ad sellers or sellers of other recruitment services.
Swedbank does not discriminate anybody based on gender, age, sexual orientation or sexual identity, ethnicity, religion or disability - everybody is welcome.
LI-Hybrid Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-08-29 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Swedbank AB
(org.nr 502017-7753) Arbetsplats
Swedbank Group Kontakt
ignas.zilinskas@swedbank.lt ignas.zilinskas@swedbank.lt Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Swedbank AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8032683