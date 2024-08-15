Car Event Technician
We are looking for a Car Event Technician.
Background and competence:
We have the exciting opportunity for a highly motivated, enthusiastic and skilled car technician to join the Team. As a Car Event Technician, you will have the responsibility to ensure that cars are fully functional at events, film -, foto shoots and other exciting occasions.
You will also support in activities concerning internal vehicles at the Concept Workshop, such as the development cars, both pre-production and serial produced vehicles. Strong technical skills in automotive repair and service is essential as you will be involved in multiple vehicle projects, demanding a high level of collaboration between you and other internal teams in addressing any concerns or improvements on vehicles.
You will be based at the Concept Workshop at Lindholmen, but the role entails travel to events in different countries as well as other locations. In this dynamic environment you will need to be independent and self driven, able to work with the minimum of supervision, have excellent interpersonal and communication skills and enjoy working in a fast paced environment.
Assignment Description:
As a Car Event Technician in the team, you will be part of the creative and global department, based in Gothenburg. The department is handling all the things an ordinary car manufacturer would call aftermarket. They create solutions to proactively secure car uptime. In case of car downtime, they create solutions to troubleshoot and get the car operational again as soon as possible. Your daily home base will be the Uptime Concept Workshop, which is a mixed office-and-also-automotive-workshop space, where you will find the full department.
Together with the already existing team of Car Event Technicians, Car Event coordinators and other skilled teams, you will support the pre-production and serial produced vehicles with your technical capabilities. Apart from making sure of their health and presentability, you will also collaborate with other internal stakeholders, such as Marketing, Logistics, Vehicle Project team and many more in order to keep the vehicle support running smoothly.
Service engineered in Sweden but sold globally, you will need the willingness and desire to travel with a flexibility in your approach to work - prepared to go the extra mile as a problem solver with a high level of commitment and creativity.
This is a place where a diverse mix of talented people work, stay and do their best work. They promote diversity, multiculturalism and inclusion. To create a great balanced work place, they encourage female applicants that want to be part of this exciting journey.
What you'll do:
Monitor performance and ensure all of the pre-production and serial produced cars are fully functional, in great condition and up to date
This entails supporting all activities around car specific work - based in the Uptime Concept Workshop or away at events - through fault tracing, coordination and execution of repairs, detailing and updates on vehicles, including High Voltage work
Execute Pre Delivery Service (PDS) on new vehicles before they are delivered
Work closely with the Car Event Coordinators, including travel for on-site support on vehicles around the world
Car Project planning and management from a technical point of view - liaise with other departments, partners and suppliers as required, to address and support the service deliverables
The pace can be high and the environment dynamic, therefore you will not wait for the information to come to you. Instead, you need to be able to dig and ask around, taking the necessary decisions swiftly until you have what's needed
Together with your team colleagues, you will actively contribute to optimization, synergies, and best practices within your area
Report to the Head of Concept Workshop
For this role you should have:
General mechanical skills, Technical certification or training in automotive mechanics, engineering, or a related field
Skills in detailing cars and an overall strong attention to details
Experience in Fault-tracing
Experience of Diagnostic and other communication tools
Experience in reading and following operation instructions
High Voltage training and experience with electrical systems
Skills in tire replacement and wheel balancing
Experience with wheel alignment
Excellent English, written and spoken
Drivers license, a must, BE-license is a plus
Ability to create new installations and repair wiring harnesses is a plus
Skills in AC & Ventilation systems is a plus
Other software and IT:
Microsoft Office
Experience in DevOps is a plus
Personal attributes: We are looking for a person with a passion for automotive, who does not shy away from problem-solving, likes to think creatively and is not afraid to take decisions. You are a pragmatic self-starter who acts pro-actively and independently, able to achieve a high impact in unstructured areas without much supervision. As you will be an integral part of the Concept Workshop, they are looking for a person committed to fostering a culture of safety and responsibility - for you, your colleagues and everyone visiting.
Moreover, as you might have figured out by now, our client really values the collaboration between all of the teams and partners. This is why it is important that you have an open mindset, alongside strong communication and cooperation skills. One last thing - when the pace is fast the tasks and information flows quickly in all directions, why it is important that you can keep a calm mind and be flexible enough to put your ears to the ground. If this sounds familiar, they'd really like to meet you.
Start of assignment:
September / ASAP
End of assignment:
9 months after start of assignment with possibility to prolongation
Quantity:
3 x FTE
Extent:
