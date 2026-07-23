Capital Reporting Support Specialist
Avaron AB / Organisationsutvecklarjobb / Stockholm Visa alla organisationsutvecklarjobb i Stockholm
2026-07-23
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Avaron AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Huddinge
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige
About the Company
At Avaron, you get the security of permanent employment combined with the variety of working at different customers. We place specialists across everything from tech, IT and industry to project management and business support – and whatever the assignment, you have a consultant manager who is there for you and your development.
About the Role
You will join a banking environment where the regulatory reporting data landscape is being modernized. The existing reporting infrastructure is being replaced by a common and harmonized regulatory reporting data layer that will automatically feed COREP reports through the BIRD data model.
In this role, you will support UAT and the parallel run for key project milestones within the GFRI project. You will work close to both data and business logic, helping ensure that the implemented solution performs as expected and supports accurate reporting. This is an interesting opportunity if you want to work with complex data flows, regulatory reporting, and high-impact testing in a business-critical setting.
Job DescriptionYou will support detailed UAT of the implemented solution and help validate that the new reporting setup works as intended.
You will contribute to the parallel run of project milestones and help compare outputs between the current and target solutions.
You will use SQL to analyze data, investigate issues, and support validation of the regulatory reporting data flow.
You will work with credit risk data to support functional testing and help secure the quality of reporting results.
You will collaborate with relevant stakeholders and share findings, observations, and testing outcomes in a clear and structured way.
RequirementsSQL
Understanding of credit risk data
Experience performing detailed UAT
Ability to support functional testing of an implemented solution
Nice to haveExperience with Python or R
Presentation skills for senior management
What We OfferPermanent employment at Avaron AB
Occupational pension
Wellness allowance of SEK 5,000 per year
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis – apply as soon as you can. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-8111971-2112802". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Centralplan 15 (visa karta
)
111 20 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
10009855