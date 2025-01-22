Campus Commercial Lead
Collen AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Gävle Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Gävle
2025-01-22
, Älvkarleby
, Sandviken
, Ockelbo
, Ovanåker
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Collen AB i Gävle
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
As a member of the project management team, you have the opportunity to influence safety culture onsite by demonstrating personal commitment, setting clear expectations, and effectively communicating safety policies. By consistently modelling safe behaviour, prioritising safety above productivity, and ensuring that all workers receive proper training and resources, you can foster an environment where safety is ingrained in every aspect of the construction process. Encouraging open communication, recognising and rewarding safe behaviour, and conducting regular inspections further reinforce the importance of safety. By taking these steps, you can help create a culture where safety is a shared value and a top priority for all stakeholders involved in the project.
Key Responsibilities:
Reporting to the European Commercial Lead, your key responsibilities may vary depending on the nature and stage of the project being worked on, but can include: -
• Overall control of project commercial day to day duties on the relevant Data Centre campus(s) including management of junior colleagues on the project.
• Overseeing the administration and change order process associated with the project packages.
• Ensure all changes are captured and costings appropriately assessed and validated prior to issuing to the Design
Team and Client.
• Preparing tender and contract documents, including bills of quantities with the project team and/or the client.
• Undertaking Pre-Construction activities as required for the tendering, negotiation and agreement of potential projects as required.
• Producing and managing monthly CVRs for review by the European Commercial Lead & European Commercial Director.
• Ensuring correct storage of all commercial records as required on the project.
• Undertaking cost analysis for repair and maintenance project work.
• Assisting in establishing a client's requirements and undertaking feasibility studies.
• Performing risk, value management and cost control.
• Advising on procurement strategy.
• Identifying, analysing, and developing responses to commercial risks.
• Preparing and analysing costings for tenders.
• Allocating work to subcontractors.
• Providing advice on contractual claims.
• Analysing outcomes and writing detailed progress reports.
• Valuing completed work and arranging payments.
• Maintaining awareness of the different building contracts in current use.
• Understanding the implications of health and safety regulations.
Strong time management and communication skills are essential to this role, as well as computer literacy and the ability to prepare reports and administer the necessary paperwork. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-07-20
E-post: jobs@collen.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Collen AB
(org.nr 559116-1061), https://www.collen.com/
Norra Skeppsbron 15 A (visa karta
)
803 10 GÄVLE Arbetsplats
Collen Aktiebolag Jobbnummer
9118713