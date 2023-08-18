Camo Engineering Manager- Malmö-Hyllie
West Atlantic Sweden AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Malmö Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Malmö
2023-08-18
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos West Atlantic Sweden AB i Malmö
, Svedala
, Göteborg
eller i hela Sverige
West Atlantic Sweden is one of the markets leading providers of dedicated airfreight service to European National Mail Organisations and airfreight capacity to Global Integrators and freight forwarders.
The company has a well-established geographic network and operate a customised aircraft fleet of Boeing 737-800 and Boeing 757-200 aircraft.
West Atlantic Sweden was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in office buildings at Malmö - Hyllie, Sweden. Operation is performed all over Europe and focus is on safe operations, high reliability, and customer service.
Are you a skilled and experienced aviation professional looking for an exciting leadership opportunity in the field of Continuing Airworthiness Management Organisation (CAMO)? Do you have a passion for ensuring the highest levels of safety and regulatory compliance in aviation operations? If so, we invite you to join our team as the CAMO Engineering Manager.
Position Overview:
In the role of CAMO Engineering Manager, you will play a pivotal role in overseeing the technical and engineering aspects of our CAMO activities. You will collaborate closely with our engineering and maintenance teams to ensure the airworthiness of our fleet in accordance with regulatory requirements. This position involves managing subcontracted engineering services, providing technical guidance, and contributing to the enhancement of our airworthiness management processes.
Key Responsibilities:
• Lead and manage a team of skilled engineers and technical experts, providing clear direction and fostering a culture of collaboration and excellence.
• Oversee subcontracted engineering services, ensuring that they meet the highest standards of quality and compliance.
• Review and approve engineering data, reports, and technical documents to ensure accuracy and adherence to regulations.
• Collaborate with internal stakeholders to develop and refine airworthiness management processes, identifying opportunities for improvement and optimization.
• Stay up-to-date with aviation regulations, industry standards, and technological advancements to ensure the organization remains at the forefront of airworthiness practices.
• Interface with regulatory authorities, auditors, and other external entities to demonstrate compliance and maintain positive relationships.
Minimum Qualifications:
• A relevant engineering degree or an aircraft maintenance technician qualification.
• Five years relevant work experience in a CAMO of which at least two years should be in an appropriate position.
To succeed in this role, we believe that you:
• Have a strong understanding of EASA, FAA, or other relevant aviation regulations.
• Have prior experience in managing engineering teams and subcontractors.
• Have excellent communication and leadership skills, with the ability to motivate and guide cross-functional teams.
• Have a problem-solving mindset and a proactive approach to identifying and addressing challenges.
• Have proficiency in relevant engineering software and tools. CAMO mainly uses eMRO, Webmanuals, Coruson and the Office package.
• Have project management skills and the ability to manage multiple tasks concurrently.
• Fluent in English both oral and written.
• Have the right to live and work in EU.
Why Join Us:
• Join a dynamic team dedicated to maintaining the highest standards of safety and airworthiness.
• Make a significant impact on the organization's operational success and growth.
• Opportunities for professional development and advancement within the company.
• Engage with cutting-edge aviation technologies and regulatory developments.
If you are a results-driven aviation professional with a passion for excellence and a strong commitment to airworthiness, we encourage you to apply for this exciting opportunity. Help us ensure the skies remain safe and the aviation industry continues to thrive. Apply now by submitting your resume and cover letter via our website westatlantic.eu.
Additional information
As the workplace is in a security classified area, you must be able to pass a security test including a background check.
Deadline 2023-09-17, we will screen applications on an on-going basis, and this ad might therefore close ahead of the deadline.
Should you need further information before submitting your application, please contact Thomas Persson Technical Director (We do not accept CVs via email). Ersättning
Enligt avtal Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-09-17 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare West Atlantic Sweden AB
(org.nr 556062-4420), http://westatlantic.eu/ Kontakt
Thomas Persson, Technical Director- NP CA Thomas.Persson@westatlantic.eu +46 733446274 Jobbnummer
8040259