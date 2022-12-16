Calibration Engineers
Powertrain Engineering Sweden AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Göteborg
2022-12-16
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Powertrain Engineering Sweden AB i Göteborg
, Skövde
, Skinnskatteberg
eller i hela Sverige
Join us on our journey to net zero!
Do you want to join us in the race for net-zero-emissions working with SW and calibration intended for our latest and upcoming hybrid applications? Do you love data-crunching? You are welcome to join us!
Aurobay is looking for two Calibration Engineers to the group Combustion Control Calibration in the department Engine Controls & Diagnostic.
Our responsibilities are to secure an efficient and low-emission combustion process via actuators and our own sw-models, meaning running engine with optimal settings at all conditions, and also to predict the work produced inside the combustion-chamber.
From an early stage we are involved in the development of new powertrain concepts and its software, where we have a big impact on drivability and engine-out-emissions. We develop solutions that both meet legal requirements and give the customer an outstanding product.
Early on in projects we are collecting data with state-of-the-art methods in our highly capable test-rigs in order to build models which will serve as input for calibration-settings in the SW. Validation and, later on, final verification is always performed in cars or what the application is suited for. The job variety is huge and the need for further development is always there. Our most senior engineers still learn every week despite years of experience which provide an interesting research-atmosphere. We are a medium-sized team with a really nice and welcoming environment.
What you'll do
The Combustion Control Calibration-team belong to the Engine Controls & Diagnostic section that consists of calibration engineers, function developers, principal engineers and architects. We as a team are responsible for torque-estimation, vvt-strategies, fuel-injections-strategies together with securing we have lowest possible break-specific fuel-consumption and engine-out-emissions.
• We work with our own software-plugin-modules in the ECM, hence the freedom to develop to optimal structure for our purposes is huge an also contributes to a stimulating job.
• We deliver SW to combustion engines in both mild hybrid and hybrid applications.
• You will work in a team with experienced engineers and have a clear area of responsibility.
• We use different engine test cells located in our laboratory, but also in vehicles on site and during expeditions to find extreme climates and altitudes.
Main tasks:
Typical workflow within the team:
Defining DoE 's
Datacollection
Model-fitting
Model-validation
Optimization
Verification in rigs, cars in different environments
Do you fit the profile?
To succeed in the role, you have a great interest digging into data in order to group, create different type of responses, look for interactions between inputs and understand what is happening inside the engine.
You are a positive and self-driven person who strives to see the big picture to be able to contribute in the best way.
You appreciate being a part of a team and are a good communicator. Further, you are always curious, and love to solve problems in a pragmatic way!
Qualifications:
We believe you have a Bachelor's or Master's in the field of Engineering Physics, Computer engineering, Electrical engineering, Mechanical engineering or Mechatronics. Most importantly we think you like mathemathics and coding.
Fluent in Matlab/Python/Simulink
Familiar with design of experiments
Basic knowledge in the field of combustion engines is appreciated
Passion for vehicles and powertrains
University degree from a technical education
Fluent in English (written and spoken)
Swedish driver's license B
We encourage diversity and believe that the different backgrounds, experiences, and perspectives our people bring make us stronger as a company.
How to apply
If you have any additional questions regarding the position, you are welcome to contact recruiting manager Frederik Falk, frederik.falk@aurobay.com
. For questions regarding the recruitment process please contact Recruiter Felicia Eriksson, felicia.eriksson@aurobay.com
.
Unionen: Ordf Joakim Dahlin, joakim.dahlin@volvocars.com
, tel +46734630172
Ledarna: Ordf Håkan Modigh, hakan.modigh@volvocars.com
, tel +46733333801
Akademikerna: Ordf. Henrik Simonsen, henrik.simonsen@aurobay.com
, tel +46708219331
Deadline to submit your application is January 8th, 2023, but the selection process will be running continuously. Please note that due to GDPR, we do not accept applications via email.
Good luck with your application!
About Aurobay
Aurobay develops and produces world-class powertrain solutions for a global market, with a heritage from both Volvo Cars and Geely. We're a pioneering global supplier of propulsion technology, development services and contract manufacturing with manufacturing capabilities in two continents. We create value for customers and consumers by producing high-efficiency, low-emission engines that already power millions of vehicles. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-01-08 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Powertrain Engineering Sweden AB
(org.nr 556830-5964), http://aurobay.com Arbetsplats
Aurobay Kontakt
Frederik Falk frederik.falk@aurobay.com Jobbnummer
7267047