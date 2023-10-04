Calibration Engineer for Air Charge
2023-10-04
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige
, Skövde
, Skinnskatteberg
eller i hela Sverige
Join us on our journey to net zero and make an impact on the mobility of tomorrow.
Aurobay has over hundred years of heritage in creating premium quality engines. With homes in Sweden and China, we have a strong reputation for pioneering practices in the automotive industry. We pride ourselves in our attention to detail and commitment to excellence.
As a Calibration Engineer for Air Charge, you will conduct cutting-edge research and development to advance our technology and capabilities and mission of sustainability.
What we offer
In addition to a competitive salary, a great location on Lindholmen, and a genuine work-life balance, we provide the following benefits:
• A yearly wellness contribution of SEK 5 000 for your physical and mental wellbeing.
• A personal and professional development scheme to support your growth.
• Want to drive a car? - Discount to buy a car, and a competitive leasing cost for a company car.
• Additional pension funding.
• Competitive additional and full coverage insurance.
Skills and Experience
• Master of Science in engineering and/or a few years in engine calibration
• Python programming
• Understanding of internal combustion engines
• Data analysis
Your role at Aurobay
As a Calibration Engineer for Air Charge, you will:
• Collect data in test cells and vehicles.
• Perform offline and online calibration changes.
• Work in cross functional teams to deliver full control of complex powertrain solutions.
• Participate in verifications trips to test the calibration in extreme climates.
Inclusion statement
At Aurobay, we are committed to diversity and inclusion. We welcome applicants from all backgrounds and believe that different perspectives and experiences make for a stronger, more innovative company.
How to apply
Deadline to submit your application is 31st of October but the selection process will be running continuously. Please note that due to GDPR, we do not accept applications via email.
We can't wait to see what you can bring to our team!
Questions
If you have any additional questions regarding the position, you are welcome to contact recruiting manager Erik Fyrk, erik.fyrk@aurobay.com
For questions regarding the recruitment process please contact Recruiter Felicia Eriksson, felicia.eriksson@aurobay.com
Questions concerning trade union:
Unionen: Ordf Joakim Dahlin, joakim.dahlin@aurobay.com
, tel +46734630172
Ledarna: Ordf Håkan Modigh, hakan.modigh@aurobay.com
tel +46733333801
Akademikerna: Ordf. Fredrik Fantenberg, fredrik.fantenberg@aurobay.com
tel. 0728-889790
IF Metall: Ordf Marko Borg Peltonen, marko.borg.peltonen@aurobay.com
Tel. +46 733 333 764 Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-10-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Powertrain Engineering Sweden AB
(org.nr 556830-5964), http://aurobay.com Arbetsplats
Aurobay Kontakt
Erik Fyrk erik.fyrk@aurobay.com Jobbnummer
8163848