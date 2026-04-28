CAE Engineer in Structural Mechanics
Avaron AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Jönköping Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Jönköping
2026-04-28
, Aneby
, Habo
, Mullsjö
, Vaggeryd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Avaron AB i Jönköping
, Eksjö
, Falköping
, Skövde
, Borås
eller i hela Sverige
About the Company
Avaron helps you find assignments that match your skills and ambitions. As a permanently employed consultant with us, you get competitive terms - combined with the variety and growth that a consulting career offers.
About the Assignment
You will take on a key role in a product development environment focused on mechanical products within the forest and garden segment. The assignment covers structural mechanics analyses throughout the full development process, from early phases to later verification work, with a strong focus on quality, performance, and technical problem-solving.
Beyond analysis work, you will also help develop and implement new calculation and simulation methods to meet future technical challenges. This is a great opportunity if you want to combine hands-on CAE work with method development in a technically advanced setting.
Job DescriptionYou will plan and perform structural mechanics analyses across different phases of product development.
You will evaluate product behavior and present analysis results in a clear and actionable way.
You will support engineering teams with insights that improve design decisions and technical performance.
You will contribute to the development and implementation of new calculation and simulation methods.
You will structure your work effectively in projects with tight deadlines and parallel activities.
RequirementsM.Sc. in Mechanical Engineering with specialization in Structural Mechanics.
Several years of experience as a CAE / Structural Analysis Engineer.
Experience working with ANSA/uETA.
Strong ability to plan and structure work in projects with tight deadlines.
Fluent Swedish and English, spoken and written.
Nice to haveExperience with LS-DYNA.
Experience working in a Linux environment.
Programming experience, for example in Python.
Experience with Nastran and/or Adams.
What We OfferPermanent employment at Avaron AB
Occupational pension
Wellness allowance of SEK 5,000 per year
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis - apply as soon as you can. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-15 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7648854-1970819". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Huskvarna station (visa karta
)
561 33 HUSKVARNA Jobbnummer
9879941