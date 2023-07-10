Cad/plm Solution Engineer - Creo Illustrate & Plm Global Support
Volvo Business Services AB / Elektronikjobb / Göteborg Visa alla elektronikjobb i Göteborg
2023-07-10
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Business Services AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Borås
, Trollhättan
, Uddevalla
eller i hela Sverige
You will be part of an engaged and kind team in an international and multicultural environment and within a department supporting our future IT solutions in the Virtual products lifecycle management area.
Are you interested in digitalization, the latest technology? Do you want to work with a bunch of incredibly driven, passionate, and skilled people? Great!
Digital & IT is now searching for a CAD/PLM solution engineer within the Virtual Lifecycle Management domain.
Virtual Lifecycle Management solutions cover CAD, Virtual Product lifecycle management (PLM), Augmented and Virtual reality (XR) applications. The solutions are key enablers to achieve engineering efficiency, virtual trust, and the digital twin capabilities across the Volvo Group.
This is us, your new colleagues
We are CPA PLM & PDM at Volvo Group Digital & IT, working to increase efficiency through our current set of Digital and IT solutions.
Our existing IT solutions comprises of a mix of varied technologies like Microsoft and Commercial Off the shelf (COTS) IT solutions and SaaS solutions from CAD and PLM vendors. We find ourselves on the verge of a transformation with heavy investments to transform and modernize our overall IT architecture.
We are supporting the Volvo Group's Digital ambitions to become a fully agile, data-driven company.
Role Description Your Mission
We look for a CAD/PLM solution engineer in the Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) area
We are now looking for a CAD/PLM solution engineer with passion for supporting the end users and projects of the IT solutions to meet the needs in the PLM area of the business going forward. Since you are part of a global unit, you will have global interactions and responsibilities to actively cooperate with various stakeholders and collaborate with ease in a multi-cultural environment.
Role mission & context
As a CAD/PLM solution engineer, with focus on CREO Illustrate, you will be part of an experienced agile team of other Solution Engineers participating and sharing your knowledge and insights in global projects and our runtime environments while also improving the interaction support model with our users. You will have Digital & IT colleagues also in Bengaluru, Lyon, Gothenburg, and Greensboro.
As a CAD/PLM solution engineer, you will be one of our experts in CREO Illustrate and work with many different activities and deliveries including, support, analysis of business needs, developing methods, training users in the tools, and more. Our team is supporting across Volvo Group with user groups at GTT, GTO, VCE, Penta & VBC.
We have started a PLM modernization journey to shape Volvo's future way of working within the PDM/PLM domain. We are facing an exciting period as we are creating the future IT environment in this area.
Wanted Profile
As a CAD/PLM solution engineer, you will be part of a work environment that will embrace culture and desired behaviors that value change and trust. You will be the part of creating a positive team spirit and a fun place to work that appeals others to join the team. Competencies we are looking for are:
• 5 years of Experience in Product Development, Virtual Manufacturing and/or Product Lifecycle Management with experience from Aftermarket or Manufacturing areas
B.Sc. or M.Sc. Engineering / Mechanical engineering
Good skills in CAD/PLM knowledge and experience with Creo View, CREO Illustrate and Windchill/PDMLink/MPMLink
Ability to work in and navigate in agile teams
Lean mindset and are driven to improve the day-to-day experience for our PLM tool users
Effective verbal, written communication, training skills and relationship building skills.
Fluent in English.
We can offer you:
An attractive working environment where you will get an opportunity to work together with highly skilled colleagues in a global environment
An opportunity to work with the core applications for the PLM tools.
To work with exciting techniques and development practices in a complex technical environment
To grow your competence both within IT as well as the automotive domain
You will work in close collaboration with our customers/users, suppliers, and development team.
Together we deliver cutting-edge solutions and services which drive profitability and growth. You will be part of an organization where continuous improvements and fulfillment of business value is vital. We are expected to deliver a state-of-the-art solution for a stable and effective Product development environment, to develop the solutions to increase the efficiency for our stakeholders. We work closely together between the delivery teams within our Solution Center in a global environment.
For more info about the position, contact recruiting manager Anders Fors +46 76 5533063,anders.fors@volvo.com
Due to summer vacations, all applications will be reviewed from the 21th of August. Please do not expect any communication earlier than this. We look forward to receiving your application!
Kindly note that due to GDPR, we will not accept applications via mail. Please use our career site. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-08-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Business Services AB
(org.nr 556029-5197)
405 08 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Group Digital & IT Jobbnummer
7951860