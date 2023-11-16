CAD Design Engineer, Battery Module at Volvo Group Electromobility
Volvo Business Services AB / Elektronikjobb / Göteborg Visa alla elektronikjobb i Göteborg
2023-11-16
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Business Services AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Borås
, Trollhättan
, Uddevalla
eller i hela Sverige
Electromobility plays a key role on the road to fossil-free transports. Our electric trucks, based on well-proven technology, are already rolling on the streets in real operations.
But we do not stop there, Volvo Group Electromobility is in the forefront of environmentally friendly transport solutions and embark on an exciting transformation journey. We are responsible for the transition from conventional powertrains to electromobility and to secure a stepwise implementation in different segments/regions. We develop and drive the electromobility product portfolio for Trucks and Buses as well as create opportunities for all business areas within Volvo Group.
Our group is expanding with a CAD design engineer. We're determined to shape the world we live in for a sustainable tomorrow. Are you also passionate to drive the acceleration of Volvo Groups' next generation, best-in class Energy Storage Systems? Then this is your chance, come join our journey to shape tomorrow's society. Apply now!
About the role
This position is in the module team, a team in our electromobility belonging to the Energy Storage Systems function. The team is responsible for the development of battery modules and building world-class knowledge in battery module design and related technology areas. We work in an optimistic and agile atmosphere, where joy, knowledge sharing, and openness are key characteristics. With us, you will have a diverse and friendly team on your side, together with managing tasks you cannot imagine today. Join us!
Main responsibilities:
You will join a cross-functional team to create the battery module design. In this position, you will be responsible for the design of mechanical parts of the battery module and align with related teams including cell, thermal and electrical teams.
• In Creo/ CATIA, design 3D models of battery modules.
• 2D drawings according to internal standards.
• Tolerance setting of the parts
• Create plans and perform releases of technical documentations.
We are looking for a...
• pragmatic and open-minded team player that loves to develop system designs/components with the customer in focus. You have a broad knowledge and experience of both electrical and mechanical development.
• Master of science in Mechanical engineering or equivalent.
• Excellent skill in Creo to design robust mechanical parts and taking into consideration conditions such as battery module cooling/heating and swelling.
• Ability to work with cross functional technical teams.
• 3-4 years' experience of sheet metal and plastic design from automotive industry
• Experience from design/ architecture within Energy Storage Systems.
• Fluent in both written and spoken English.
Meritorious,
• Experience within KOLA, PDM-link, DCN releases, PTM/MS or JIRA is a merit.
Do you want to join us on our electrified journey?
Are you curious and have any questions? I will gladly give you more information about the position and how we can team up to electrify tomorrow!
Naima Abdikader, Group Manager Module Design, +46 765534272
Please note that due to the GDPR we are not accepting any applications in any other way that trough our applications systems.
About us:
The Volvo Group drives prosperity through transport solutions, offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services
that increase our customers' uptime and productivity. Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to shaping the future landscape of sustainable transport and infrastructure solutions.
Countless career opportunities are offered across the group's leading brands and entities that share a culture of Trust, Passion, High Performance, Change and Customer Success.
Volvo Group Trucks Technology provides Volvo Group Trucks and Business Area's with state-of-the-art research, cutting-edge engineering, product planning and purchasing services, as well as
aftermarket product support. With Volvo Group Trucks Technology, you will be part of a global and diverse team of highly skilled professionals who work with passion, trust each other, and
embrace change to stay ahead. We make our customers win. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-12-07 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Business Services AB
(org.nr 556029-5197)
405 08 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Group Trucks Technology Jobbnummer
8267702