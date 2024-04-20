CAD Design Engineer
We are looking for two experienced CAD designers to interior design, cab development to a company in Södertälje. We work with ongoing selection - apply for the position today!
OM TJÄNSTEN
The global company, known for its impressive trucks and buses, has its roots deeply embedded in the Swedish manufacturing industry. With a reputation for reliability and innovation, they have become a significant part of the transportation sector worldwide. Their products are characterized by high performance and advanced technology, making them a preferred choice for professional drivers and logistics companies worldwide.
We are looking for two experienced designers to interior design, cab development to a company in Södertälje. One designer will work with storages; plastic injection molding, roll forming and steel pressing. The other one trim parts like inner panels and floor coverings; plastic injection molding and hot compression molding.
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• Earlier experience of development work in the automotive industry a great benefit for this assignment, suitable to have been working with similar work at least 4 years.
• Technical education, bachelor or master level
• Experience to work with surfaces in Catia V5 and experience of Enovia
It is meritorious if you
• Have experience with industrialization projects within the automotive industry
• Are fluent in Swedish
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are a diplomatic and collaborative person as the work is based on cross-functional working.
