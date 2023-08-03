Cable Harness Designer
Cable Harness Designer - Electrification Development
If you're looking to join a team that enjoys working together and has a lot of fun at work, you're in the right place! That's us. And right now, we're on the lookout for a new team member to further strengthen our team.
In this role, you'll be part of Scania's charging and power distribution development team. We're a rapidly growing organization where you'll have excellent opportunities to grow both personally and professionally. You'll also have the chance to make a significant impact on how we work in the new agile landscape and be part of Scania's electrification journey.
As a 3D cable harness designer, you'll be responsible for designing cable harnesses in our battery electrified vehicles (BEV). Our main focus is clear - electrification of trucks! You'll be working alongside other designers in Catia (3D design) and Saber (Schematics, Bundles), a Product Owner, and a Scrum Master, forming an agile team. Our team is an essential part of the e-mobility Value Creation Flow - within the Charging & Power Distribution Value Creation Flow, and collaboration with other teams and cross functions is crucial to our development.
Your profile:
We believe you have:
• Experience working with Catia or other CAD software
• Experience working with cable harness or mechanical design
• A university degree in mechanical engineering, electrical engineering, product development, or a related field
• Experience with industrialization projects in the automotive or a similar industry
As a person, we believe you:
• Thrive in a fast-paced environment
• Enjoy problem-solving
• Are a team player and an effective communicator
If you don't meet 100% of the criteria but are still interested, don't hesitate to reach out to me or apply anyway!
About me as a manager:
I firmly believe that magic happens when a group of people comes together and works as a team. A team that enjoys each other's company can create great value at work. Building a strong team is my primary focus, and it shapes my leadership style.
In my free time, I enjoy spending time with my family (husband and a two-year-old son), extended family, and friends. I also love engaging in sports and outdoor activities rather than just being a spectator. I'm always up for a competition, be it in sports or any other challenge!
What we offer:
As an employee at Scania, you'll not only find career and development opportunities in an international setting, but we also provide additional benefits like a car lease, performance bonuses, occupational pension, and flexible working hours. Our office environment is flexible, and there's the possibility to work from home as well.
Additional information
If you are interested in this role and would like to hear some more, please contact recruiting manager Johanna Lehander at +46700 81 41 39, through teams or e-mail. You can also contact my colleague Patrik Neckman who is a talent acquisition specialist and can guide you through the recruitment process. You can reach him at +46 737269409 or via e-mail or team.
Application
I'm looking forward to getting your application as soon as possible as screening and interviews will be done continuously.
A background check might be conducted on final candidates.
Scania is a world-leading provider of transport solutions. Together with our partners and customers we are driving the shift towards a sustainable transport system. In 2020, we delivered 66,900 trucks, 5,200 buses as well as 11,000 industrial and marine power systems to our customers. Net sales totalled to over SEK 125 billion, of which over 20 percent were services-related. Founded in 1891, Scania now operates in more than 100 countries and employs some 50,000 people. Research and development are mainly concentrated in Sweden. Production takes place in Europe and Latin America with regional product centres in Africa, Asia and Eurasia. Scania is part of TRATON GROUP. For more information visit: www.scania.com. Ersättning
