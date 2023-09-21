Cable Harness Designer - Electrification Development
Scania is now undergoing a transformation from being a supplier of trucks, buses and engines to a supplier of complete and sustainable transport solutions.If you're looking to join a team that enjoys working together and has a lot of fun at work, you're in the right place! That's us. And right now, we're on the lookout for a new team member to further strengthen our team.
In this role, you'll be part of Scania's e-Mobility team. We're a rapidly growing organization where you'll have excellent opportunities to grow both personally and professionally. You'll also have the chance to make a significant impact on how we work in the new agile landscape and be part of Scania's electrification journey.
Job description:
In this role, you will contribute to the development of our future trucks, improve our existing products, and fulfill customer requests for enhancements. You will be involved in all stages of product development, from concept to implementation and maintenance.
Working on multiple projects simultaneously, you will oversee the lifecycle of your systems or design areas. Utilizing the Saber tool, you will actively participate in daily work planning and seek opportunities for improvement to deliver high-quality work efficiently.
Examples of tasks:
- Take charge of electrical design, establishing requirements and ensuring quality assurance for cable harness solutions in fully electric trucks within your assigned electrical systems
- Communicate technical information clearly and effectively to internal and external customers
- Continuously optimize work methods, processes, and procedures for cable harness designers through improvement initiatives
We believe that you have:
- A university degree in electrical engineering or mechanical engineering
- Experience in electrical design, electrical scheduling, or electrical components
- Experience in cable harness design or mechanical design
- Proficiency in electrical circuit diagram design programs, specifically Saber and/or Capital Harness
- Interest in product development and product documentation
- Ability to improve and problem-solve within your assigned systems, alone and together with others
Strong collaboration and teamwork skills are essential. As the automotive industry evolves, we value a creative mindset and a passion for innovation.
If you don't meet 100% of the criteria but are still interested, don't hesitate to reach out to me or apply anyway!
About me as a manager:
I firmly believe that magic happens when a group of people comes together and works as a team. A team that enjoys each other's company can create great value at work. Building a strong team is my primary focus, and it shapes my leadership style.
In my free time, I enjoy spending time with my family (husband and a two-year-old son), extended family, and friends. I also love engaging in sports and outdoor activities rather than just being a spectator. I'm always up for a competition, be it in sports or any other challenge!
What we offer at Scania:
As an employee at Scania, you'll not only find career and development opportunities in an international setting, but we also provide additional benefits like a car lease, performance bonuses, occupational pension, and flexible working hours. Our office environment is flexible, and there's the possibility to work from home as well.
Additional information and application:
If you are interested in this role and would like to hear some more, please contact recruiting manager Johanna Lehander at +46700 81 41 39, through teams or e-mail johanna.lehander@scania.com
.
We are looking forward to getting your application as soon as possible as screening and interviews will be done continuously.
A background check might be conducted on final candidates.
