Cable harness design engineer in e-Mobility
2024-05-15
Scania is undergoing a transformation from being a supplier of trucks, buses and engines to a supplier of complete and sustainable transport solutions. Autonomous vehicles, connectivity and electromotive challenge Scania's Research and Development organisation in a new way and therefore we are facing an exciting transformation towards a flow driven, scaled agile, process as well as new technical challenges.
About us
Are you looking for a job where you can work with complex problems and future-proof a more than 125 year old company? Your search is over!
Our department
In this role, you'll be part of Scania's e-Mobility team. We're a rapidly growing organization where you'll have excellent opportunities to grow both personally and professionally. You'll also have the chance to make a significant impact on how we work in the new agile landscape and be part of Scania's electrification journey.
Our team
We are a design group working with cable harness for e-Mobility, divided into two agile teams. We take great pride in what we do and always strive to deliver the best possible quality. Even though we are in two teams, all of us are co-located and enjoy working and hanging out together, we have high team spirit and a cheerful attitude! Collaboration is key in this role, as we work cross-functionally with various groups such as system and component owners, purchasers, manufacturing engineers, adjacent installation design teams, suppliers and project managers.
Me as a manager:
I want to empower the teams I work with so they can perform at the best possible level. I want to have technical discussions in the working team in order to find the best solution, and to achieve that it's important to build trust between all group members. I believe that a team that comes together and enjoys each other's company can create great value at work, and this shapes how I lead the team in the daily work.
Your assignment
In this role, you will contribute to the development of our future trucks, improve our existing products, and fulfill customer requests for enhancements. You will be involved in all stages of product development, from concept to implementation and product management. Working on multiple projects simultaneously, you will oversee the lifecycle of your systems or design areas. Utilizing the Saber tool, you will actively participate in daily work planning and seek opportunities for improvement to deliver high-quality work efficiently.
You will be part of an agile team working with the 24V systems required for e-mobility. The agile team consists of one product owner, one scrum master, four 3D designers and three schematic designers (2D). Together, we aim to provide innovative solutions and the highest quality products to our customers.
Who are you?
We believe that you have:
A university degree in electrical engineering or mechanical engineering
Knowledge of electrical design and schematics
Experience with cable harness design
Understanding of product development process and product documentation
A sense of ownership of your work and autonomy when planning your tasks and tackling challenges
Experience of working with problems on both long term (strategic) and short term (tactical)
Proficiency in electrical circuit diagram design programs, especially Saber or Capital
Strong collaboration and teamwork skills are essential. As the automotive industry evolves, we value a creative mindset and a passion for innovation. If you don't meet 100% of the criteria but are still interested, don't hesitate to reach out or apply anyway!
Examples of tasks:
Take charge of electrical design, establishing requirements and ensuring quality assurance for 24V cable harness solutions in fully electric trucks within your assigned electrical systems
Communicate technical information clearly and effectively to internal and external customers
Continuously enhance work methods, processes, and procedures for cable harness designers through improvement initiatives
We offer
In addition to career and development opportunities, we can offer you other benefits such as free training at Scania's own health center Gröndal, or a wellness allowance. You will also be offered performance bonuses, an occupational pension, flexible working hours, the opportunity to lease a car through the company, and much more. Scania also organizes several events throughout the year where family and friends are always welcome. If you live in Stockholm, we also offer a direct bus service between Stockholm and Södertälje with Scania Jobexpress or to sit in your modern officespace near Sergels torg in Stockholm City. At Scania we aso allow working from inside the European Union for a period every year so you dont need to be in the office every work hours!
If you would like to learn more about the position or group, please don't hesitate to contact:
Mårten Kreiss Amberg, Group Manager EVECB, marten.kreiss.amberg@scania.com
.
Your application should include a CV, personal letter and education certificate. Ongoing selection and competency-based interviews will take place during the application period, the position may therefore be filled before the end of the application period. We use logic and personality tests in our selection process and a background check may be conducted for this position.
We are looking forward to reading your application!
Scania is a world-leading supplier of transport solutions. Together with our partners and customers, we drive the change towards a sustainable transport system. Scania was founded in 1891 and is now active in more than 100 countries and has approximately 57,000 employees. Research and development is primarily concentrated in Sweden. Production takes place in Europe and Latin America with regional product centers in Africa, Asia and Eurasia. Scania is part of the TRATON GROUP. For more information visit: www.scania.com Så ansöker du
