Cabin Crew Training Manager Dub/sto

About the role
Based in Dublin and Stockholm. The Manager Cabin Crew Training has overall responsibility for all aspects of Cabin Crew training and standardisation. The MCCT has responsibility for the provision of cabin crew training and the maintenance of training and checking standards. The MCCT reports to the Nominated Person Crew Training (NPCT)
The successful candidate will be responsible for ensuring the safe, secure and efficient Cabin Operation of SAS Connect aircraft operating under the EASA-compliant AOC and to manage and coordinate all cabin operational activities to meet SAS Connects objectives.
Key Responsibilities
• To ensure that Cabin Crew Training complies with National and International Aviation Regulations and in particular, the terms and conditions laid down in the AOC.
• To ensure that all cabin crew training programs are carried out in line with the requirements.
• Promoting safety awareness by maintaining a close working relationship with the Compliance Monitoring Manager and the Safety Manager and by actively encouraging open reporting and feedback.
• Liaising with the IAA and other operationally relevant external entities on all matters regarding cabin crew training
• Liaising with NPCT to ensure Cabin Crew Training is delivered in accordance with OM Part D.
In conjunction with Manager Crew Training Coordination, Cabin Crew Instructors, Manager Cabin Crew, is responsible for issues relating to Cabin Crew training and checking, including:
• In line with changes in EASA Air operations and/or AOC relevant Aviation law, standardise, monitor, and check Cabin Crew Training and Checking
• Techniques, including any third-party training.
• Oversight of the process of maintenance of Cabin Crew training records under the terms of the AOC
• Amendment/revision of training program
• To operate as Cabin Crew to assess line standards and quality assurance of training standards.
Qualifications
* At least 5 years in a Cabin Operations training management or an equivalent position.
* Practical experience and expertise in the application of aviation safety standards and safe operating practices.
* Comprehensive knowledge of EASA Ops and any associated requirements and procedures
* Comprehensive knowledge of human factors behaviour training through proven track record.
* Familiarity with Compliance Monitoring, Safety Management and Security Management Systems.
* Previous experience as a Cabin Crew Instructor is mandatory.
As a person you are...
• Thorough and result focused, with a high degree of responsibility. You work in a structured manner and are able to prioritize tasks effectively. Your structured approach to work allows you to efficiently organize and complete tasks in a timely manner. Furthermore, you have a keen attention to detail and always ensure that safety is a top priority in everything you do. Your strong sense of responsibility drives you to consistently deliver high-quality results. As someone who takes pride in your work and values accountability, you are an ideal candidate for this role.
Other of Importance
• Applicants must be eligible to live and work in the EU without restriction.
• Applications for this position close 24th March 2024, however we will screen applicants continously and the position may be filled before the deadline.
• Start-date: As soon as possible
• The position is fulltime (100%) and you will be based in Stockholm and Dublin.
We thank all applicants for their interest in SAS and our ambition is to provide you with feedback on your application as soon as possible. Please note that application may only be submitted through the ad, and that we are not able to handle any applications through email.
For questions regarding the position or recruitment process, please contact hiring manager Johan Boström at johan.bostroem@sas.se
