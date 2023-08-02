C++ Software Developer
2023-08-02
We at DEK Technologies are looking for a mid-level C++ software developer to be a part of a cross-functional team. Are you a C++ developer with a few years of working experience and ready for new opportunities with a company that strives for personal development and self-management? As a C++ developer at DEK Technologies, you will be part of a team responsible for end-to-end product development including design, implementation, testing and documentation.
The opportunities for growth and personal development are considerable, limited only by your own drive and curiosity.
Key qualifications for the position:
• BS or MS in computer science, software engineering or similar, alternatively equal knowledge acquired through working experience
• A least 2-5 years of working experience in C++
• Experience developing on Linux
• Knowledge of version control systems, e.g. Git
• Knowledge of Script Languages
• Familiarity with Jenkins, GIT, Gerrit
• Experience in applying automation tools for building software, testing, and deployment.
• Agile development Methodologies experience
• Fluent in English, spoken and written
To be successful in this position we believe that it is important to have knowledge of C++ software design, code reviews and testing methods. You are an open-minded person with a strong inner drive, good at solving problems and analysing. You are a team player with great communication skills who enjoys working together with your colleagues. Since we are a flat organization working according to Agile methods, we expect you to be self-motivated with the ability to organize your daily work.
DEK Technologies is a technical consultant company with a flat organization aiming to develop proactive and creative solutions. We have no hierarchical structures and strive to stay this way by using Agile working methods.
We can offer you an inspiring environment with great possibilities where your personal development and growth are just as important as our business. At DEK Technologies we work in goal-oriented teams which are mostly placed in-house. You will work alongside your development team but there's also a possibility for you to go work abroad.
Unfortunately, we won't be able to relocate for this position.
Together we develop tomorrow's technology. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-01-19 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Dek Technologies Sweden AB
(org.nr 556712-3269), http://www.dektechnologies.com Arbetsplats
DEK Technologies Kontakt
Hanan Toutoundji hanan.toutoundji@dektech.com.au +46 76 305 44 52 Jobbnummer
8002378