C# developer to Silobreaker
Friday Väst AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2025-02-06
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Friday Väst AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Danderyd
, Huddinge
, Järfälla
eller i hela Sverige
JOB DESCRIPTION:
As a software Developer at Silobreaker, you become a part of a family where you work closely together and where everyone has a big influence in each part of the process. This is also a place where successes are celebrated with cake and where midweek board game nights occur as often as after works at the nearest pub.
You will feel a sense of belonging here, together with your around 30 colleagues. A community where you often stay for a long time. This is because of the warm culture, but also since it 's a company that 's thriving and is success within its field. You will work with a highly relevant product that is used by exciting clients within different industries.
At Silobreaker you will participate in planning and architecting the state-of-the-art backend that powers Silobreaker, used 24/7 by numerous Fortune100/FTSE100 sized customers.
MAIN TASKS:
As a C#-programmer you will either take place in the engine team or the product team. In the product team you will work full stack and close to the product, while in the engine team there is a bit more focus on backend. Either way you will work agile in a highly skilled and experienced team. All developers at Silobreaker work closely with the product and have a big influence on its design. Everyone has great flexibility and opportunities to grow both architecture and development skills.
Since Silobreaker value teamwork, you are often collaborating with others. Especially in the beginning and in larger projects, where you will be pair programming alot. Also, unit testing, demos and retrospectives are all part of the work - helping both you and the team to evolve together and build software that works with as little technical debt as possible.
Furthermore, you will have frequent one-on-one meetings with your manager to help with your personal development and future with the company.
IDEAL CANDIDATE:
M.Sc / Civilingenjör or similar academic background
Great programming skills
Good at maths - linear algebra and discrete maths in particular
Language skills; - Silobreaker work mainly in C# Net Core. - They also do Java, Python, Node.js, Typescript.
In general, Silobreaker value brains and understanding of "computing" higher than specific language or framework skills.
Interest and/or experience within cyber security is an advantage. If you are more experienced we will also look into your abilities to communicate complex architectures. There is a plus if you have worked with larger applications and been involved in the architecture of the product.
PERSONAL TRAITS:
Driven, energetic, creative - a contributor in ideations / brainstorms
No fear for new technology - They are moving quickly forward with new technologies
No fear for old technology - They have great code running on older frameworks that need TLC as well
Team player, but also has the ability to work independently
Thinks architecture and big picture
Problem solver
Enjoys improving development process to work better
Shows an interest in what Silobreaker does (and why & how they do it)
ABOUT THE CLIENT COMPANY:
Silobreaker helps customers understand the Cyber Security risks and trends in their environment. Their technology combines analysis of unstructured data, interactive visualizations and machine learning to process millions of documents from hundreds of thousands of sources to serve up situation pictures about any topic. Customers can monitor hacker groups, malware, data breaches and leaks, vulnerabilities, reputational risks or any other kind of threat in news, blogs, feeds, and social media or in other internal or external data. Silobreaker users spend less time collecting and searching for data and more time on learning, discovering and making better-informed decisions. The development team is located in homely premises on Götgatan, near Slussen in Stockholm. Some of the world's largest companies and organizations rely on Silobreaker's ability to deliver relevant Cyber Threat Intelligence, Competitive Intelligence, Business Intelligence and Incident & Crisis Management Support.
EMPLOYMENT:
This is a recruitment which means that you will be employed directly by the company.
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:
Employment type: Full-time
Start date: Upon agreement
Location: Stockholm/Södermalm
Salary: Fixed month
Apply by clicking the link below. Remember to submit your application quickly as we are reviewing candidates on an ongoing basis, and the advertisement may close before the position is filled if we move to the selection and interview phase.
ABOUT FRIDAY:
By being a partner to our clients and candidates, we strive to find the best match for both parties. We achieve this by really getting to know our clients and candidate's needs! Of course, we will ensure that requirements and skillsets match. But above all, we focus on the importance to find harmony between values and corporate culture which both candidate and client considers optimal.
Our passion is to help people to the right position, workplace and context within the IT and Technology field. That's also the reason to why we founded Friday, with the aim to help you find the job that gives you that Friday feeling - every day!
We mainly focus on young engineers who either are at the beginning of their career or soon graduating from university within the IT/Tech field.
Our belief is that people reach their fullest potential when looking forward to going to work each morning. "Friday - everyday", how about that?
Sökord: backend developer, fullstack developer, software developer Ersättning
Månadslön - Fixed salary Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-05-04 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Friday Väst AB
(org.nr 559141-1326) Arbetsplats
Friday Jobbnummer
9149967