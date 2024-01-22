C Developer to Axis Communications
If you're someone who thrives on tackling technical challenges on a global scale, has a passion for problem-solving, and loves C programming, then this opportunity could be tailor-made for you!
We're currently seeking a software developer with a few years of experience to join this Production test team at Axis Communications in Lund, Sweden.
YOUR WORK
At the heart of product development lies the crucial aspect of production. In this role, you'll be part of a team dedicated to enhancing the test environment for all Axis products. This involves collaborating with stakeholders to gather requirements, and subsequently refining the test firmware and API for the production system. Your responsibilities will encompass programming in C, API development, hands-on interaction with products, and creative troubleshooting. The team functions as a bridge connecting R&D projects with production tests. Emphasis on supporting both parties' needs while challenging conventional approaches.
• Develop APIs that facilitate seamless communication between camera test firmware and production test systems.
• Provide production firmware development assistance to ongoing product projects.
• Monitor the daily build lab, conducting analysis, and implementing necessary actions.
• Maintain the architecture and software of production firmware.
• Oversee Jenkins daily builds and release jobs, contributing to weekly firmware releases.
• Operate within a Linux-based environment.
You will be encouraged to take control and ownership of your work; your creativity is always promoted! At the same time, you will be surrounded by experienced and supporting colleagues. Team members hail from diverse global backgrounds, making English the primary communication language.
YOUR PROFILE
For the position as a C Developer, you have a genuine interest in technology and a curiosity to develop in the field. You can communicate well with colleagues and take initiative in your work. You are a team-oriented and communicative person.
Preferred Qualifications:
• Holds a bachelor's or master's degree in computer science or a related field.
• Proficient in programming with C and possesses knowledge of Python, minimum two years of experience
Excellent communication skills in English
• Experience in the following areas is considered advantageous:
• Demonstrated experience in Embedded System and API development.
• Familiarity with tools like Git, Gerrit, Yocto, Jenkins and Bitbake.
• Background in product production or testing.
ABOUT AXIS COMMUNICATIONS
Axis is a network technology company and industry leader, that offers solutions in video surveillance, access control, intercom, and audio systems. Axis has 4000 employees in over 50 countries and partners worldwide. The company is characterized by its team-focused work environment, which is open and friendly. They successfully strive for inclusion, diversity, and sustainability!
ABOUT FRAMTIDEN AB
Framtiden is a recruitment company working with both staffing and recruitment, we want to make a difference in people's lives. We make a difference by helping people find the right job and the right colleagues. We specialize in recruiting the right talents to the right company. Framtiden is located in 7 cities in Sweden and Oslo.
For this position, you will be employed by Framtiden and work as a consultant at Axis with a good opportunity to be employed by Axis after six months.
RECRUITMENT PROCESS
Phone interview, Interview with Framtiden, Code test, Interview with the manager at Axis and technical team lead
TERMS
Start date: Flexible
City: Lund
