C# Developer - Northmill Bank AB - Datajobb i Stockholm

Prenumerera på nya jobb hos Northmill Bank AB

Northmill Bank AB / Datajobb / Stockholm2021-04-08What's in it for you?Be part of building a Swedish neobank aiming to improve everyone's financial life, by offering relevant and personalized banking services built on intelligence.We use the latest technology to develop safe, smart and user-friendly products for our customers. We are a product company believing technology is a driver to create smarter banking products. On a daily basis, we solve advanced challenges using cloud-based solutions, which we know have a real impact on the products and end-users. Over 50% of our people are working within tech.Tech wizards - your colleagues!You will get a bunch of friendly, driven, and nerdy colleagues! It's a big part of our success story. In addition to endless interest in innovative technologies, consumer credits, IT security, and data, we are experts in everything from football, dogs, Nintendo, interior design, technology, and more. You will also enjoy fun stuff like daily breakfasts, education forums, and social events in our brand new office with an astonishing view over Stockholm city. Our people deserve the very best and that is why it is extra fun that our office has been named the nicest office in Stockholm, and the 4th in all of Sweden!The scope of your roleChallenging an entire industry and building a great company requires a lot of things. Guts, dedication, big visions, a mentality to get things done. Yet, there's one thing that is more important than all of this - brilliant people. Just like yourself.As our C# Developer, you will take part in the process of overseeing the development of modern financial applications. You will develop advanced monitoring systems used in running operations in the AWS and Azure cloud environments.You will have a great impact on our products by working closely together with the business and our customers. We offer you an amazing workplace with a great work environment of brilliant and humble colleagues. You will learn tons of stuff, get inspired, and most likely feel challenged. We are a flat organization looking for people who are better than ourselves (and we're got damn brilliant). Northmill is a long-term player with organic growth and profitability since day one.Who are you?You are a creative and curious person with a genuine interest in software development. We are always looking for new knowledge and have a curiosity out of this world, we think that you have the same mindset and you are excited to read about the latest tech trends.Like us, you also love to write high-quality code and do not hesitate to share your thoughts on various solutions. Or inform about any kind of problem that might occur. As you might have understood by now, we're looking for a team player, because there's no I in Team. Since we are a multicultural neobank, English is the required language (except C#).You bring:Experience of commercial experience in creating web/desktop applications.Experience developing applications using C#.Experience in working with SQL databases.Willingness and interest to collaborate and work in a team.It would be amazing if you got:Experience with software engineering best practices (code reviews, continuous integration, continuous deployment, testing).Exposure to Agile development methodologies.Familiar with Web services/web API.Familiar with Amazon AWS and Microsoft Azure platforms.Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Engineering, Mathematics or a related field.Northmill is a tech-bank with the vision of simplifying everyone's financial life. Founded in Stockholm, Sweden in 2006, we develop customer-centric and accessible products that help everyone save money and time. Northmill has 200 000 customers and 145 employees, with over 50 percent working with IT, in three countries.Have we caught your interest?Varaktighet, arbetstidHeltid Anställningstid enligt överenskommelse2021-04-08Lön enligt överenskommelseSista dag att ansöka är 2021-09-25Northmill Bank AB5679774