C++ Developer
2022-12-16
Want to create the world's best mobile games? Have you got the skills to make that happen? We're looking for a Developer to join our Kingdom. You'll be part of a team that speak your language, taking on complex challenges - using some pretty nice tech. Our games are adored by hundreds of millions of people, and you'll be building them. As well as the engines, systems and platforms that make them play brilliantly on any platform.
Your role within the Kingdom
If you want to create amazing user experiences and entertainment for millions of players to enjoy on the go then this is the right job for you. Together with your colleagues you will have a part in creating and maintaining our mobile casual games. You will specify, design, build and implement existing and new game features. As part of the development team you will enjoy a creative, challenging and collaborative environment where your ideas will be every bit as valued as your programming expertise.
Your responsibilities will include:
Designing, testing and implementing game features
Taking an active part in game creation
Maintaining and optimizing new and existing game features
Contributing high quality and well- structured code to our global code base
Sharing knowledge and helping colleagues
Skills to create thrills:
In our opinion, programming experience and dedication for gaming as well as the willingness to share great ideas are equally valued. Are you a passionate and creative teammate? Who you are:
You enjoy programming in C++
You are passionate about games and would love to create the next big mobile hit
Possess a high sense of quality and polish and pride in the work you deliver
Capable of taking technical ownership for a product or project
Bonus points
Experience with Android or iOS development
