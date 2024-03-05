C/C++ Developer
Are you looking for a creative and challenging role where you can constantly learn and grow? Do you want to join a growing, but tight team that enjoys having fun together? Do you want to work on exciting product development projects in areas such as Industry, Gaming and Fintech? If so, Nexer R&D in Stockholm might be the perfect place for you!
We are expanding our team, so don't miss this opportunity and apply today!
Who are we?
We take pride in being part of building some of the most important parts of our modern society. For instance, we have contributed to projects such as:
• High-precision medical treatment devices
• Autonomous vehicles
• Swedish game titles
We also work with the world's financial infrastructure and the development of Sweden's defense. You can choose which projects you want to work on based on your interests and skills. Our mission is to drive change in the world by finding innovative solutions that help our customers cope with tomorrow's challenges. We value learning from each other and influencing our own personal development. The only limit you have with us, is your own motivation. We don't believe in putting anyone in a box, but rather giving you the chance to explore different areas and find your passion!
To succeed as a system developer with us at R&D, we believe that you are a genuinely curious person who loves technical problem-solving. You can translate your ideas into high-quality code that you can be proud of. You also appreciate good collaboration in the team and are happy to share your previous experiences with your colleagues.
In addition to a growth mindset, we also expect you to have the following competencies:
• At least 3 years of experience in programming in C ++ or C on a larger scale for Linux environment and an additional language such as Python.
• Relevant post-secondary education such as M.Sc. or B: Sc. In Computer Science, Electrical, Engineering, Physics or similar.
• Experience from product development companies
• Good language skills in English, both orally and in writing, understanding Swedish would be a plus.
Some of the skills that would be a plus are:
• Python, Rust, Go,
• Unreal Engine, Unity (C#)
• Machine Learning knowledge or similar experience
• Docker, Microservices, Kubernetes, CI / CD
• AWS or Azure or other cloud technology
What do we offer you then?
With us, you will get:
• A close leadership that gives you the support and tools you need to reach your full potential.
• A chance to be part of building the organizational structure together with us.
• An opportunity for education and training in the direction you want to develop further.
• A friendly and growing team with driven and innovative colleagues who do a lot of activities together to strengthen the team spirit.
• A great impact on which assignments or teams you work with and how you want to continue to grow to achieve your personal goals.
• The security and benefits of a collective agreement. Including access to Benify for additional benefits.
Application:
If you feel that this description suits you and that you are not fully satisfied with your current situation, then we think this is the right place for you. Send in your application today, and we will have a chat about what you want to do! Interviews are ongoing.
Unfortunately, we cannot accept applications via e-mail, but if you have any questions about the position or Nexer R&D, please contact me, Alexander.edholm@nexergroup.com
