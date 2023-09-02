Bzzt Bud is looking for new drivers - Stockholm City
För kunds räkning söker vi nu:
Do you want to work for us and drive deliveries in the inner city of Stockholm? It's a varied and enjoyable job with friendly colleagues. All of our vehicles are electric and emission-free.
Working hours are weekdays from 8 to 16, also evenings and weekend and the hourly wage is 145 SEK.
Here's what you need to have to apply for the job:
• B driver's license
• Good knowledge of Stockholm's inner city
• Customer service skills and a friendly demeanor
Bonus points if you have previous experience in delivery jobs.
Experience in other service-related roles (such as café, restaurant, or retail) is also beneficial.
We naturally provide the vehicle, mobile phone, work attire, and anything else you need for the job.
Does this sound like a job for you? Good, because right now we need more couriers! Apply by clicking on the "Send application" button!
The next step in our application process is a chat-based interview with our virtual recruitment assistant Hubert. You will receive an invite in your inbox from hubert@hubert.ai
within a few minutes from applying. Before the interview, please study this article for tips and tricks: https://my.hubert.ai/advice-before-hubert-interview/en-eu
