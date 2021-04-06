Buyers in Indirect Purchasing - Studentconsulting Sweden AB (Publ) - Inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Göteborg
Buyers in Indirect Purchasing
Studentconsulting Sweden AB (Publ) / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Göteborg
2021-04-06
Do you have a educational background in business administration, finance, purchasing or similar? Do you also have experience in Indirect Purchasing?
We are currently looking for Buyers in Indirect Purchasing to a international company in the automotive industry.
Main Responsibilities:
Perform sourcing for consultant recruitment and bought-in services across the business.
Establish supplier bases for each area defining short & long term sourcing strategies, and aligning with the business/stakeholders.
Perform procurement according to defined strategies and frameworks.
Negotiate commercial and legal agreements.
Review purchase requisitions and identify and select contract/suppliers in accordance with defined strategies and agreements.
Advise stakeholders on procurement issues, providing support and guidance at all stages of the procurement cycle as well as on modifications in requests. Improve collaboration with stakeholders and together towards common goals.
Track key performance indicators on supplier and stakeholder contract compliance; define and take corrective actions to improve contracts compliance and continuously track supplier performance on quality and cost.
Perform necessary market analysis to support the sourcing activity.
Create and maintain commercial relations with suppliers and internal stakeholders.
Initiate and conduct supplier evaluations and supplier audits.
This is a full-time consulting assignment, which means that you will be employed by StudentConsulting and work as a consultant. The assignment plans to start as soon as we find the right person for the job and last until 2021-12-31, with possibility of prolongation.
Publiceringsdatum
2021-04-06
Profil
Educational background in business administration, finance, purchasing or similar.
A minimum of 2 years of work experience in Indirect Purchasing preferably within the automotive industry.
Experience of buying T&M consultants, Work Packages and/or Bought Services.
Skilled in negotiations and contracts of consultant labor.
Fluent in Swedish and English both written and spoken.
Highly skilled in MS Office especially Excel.
Used to handle many different projects and lots of data at the same time.
Accustomed to working in a global environment with people of various cultural backgrounds.
Enjoys administrational tasks and being the spider in the web.
Experience of working in purchase-/administrative tools & systems preferably SRM, Workday and/or Workday is a great advantage.
We are looking for someone who has excellent communication- and peoples' skills. You quickly understand internal stakeholders needs and are service minded. Learn on the fly, can quickly be on top of terminology, and their way of working. You are always ready to change you're way of working in order to find best solution. Furthermore you have great organizational skills, driven, attentive to details and has a structured way of working. You also needs to be flexible and used to work in a stressful environment.
Are you the person we are looking for?
Om företaget
Mångfaldigt prisbelönta StudentConsulting är ett av Skandinaviens största och ledande rekryterings- och bemanningsföretag med fokus på studenter, akademiker och yrkesutbildade.
Varaktighet, arbetstid
Visstidsanställning 6 mån eller längre
Ersättning
Fast lön
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-04-16
