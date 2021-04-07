Buyer within Indirect Purchasing, Gothenburg - Experis AB - Inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Göteborg
Buyer within Indirect Purchasing, Gothenburg
Experis AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Göteborg
2021-04-07
Jefferson Wells are now looking for a Buyer for an assignment at our client, an existing company within the automotive industry in Gothenburg, the focus will be on indirect purchasing such as buying T&M consultants, Work Packages and/or Bought Services. Do you have experience in the field and are ready for something new? don't wait to apply for the position!
Start: ASAP
Consultant assignment till 2021-12-31 with possibility of prolongation
About the assignment
Your main responsibilities will be working with indirect purchasing such as buying T&M consultants, Work Packages and/or Bought Services. The following is the work description in detail.
* Perform sourcing for consultant recruitment and bought-in services across the business.
* Establish supplier bases for each area defining short & long term sourcing strategies, and
* aligning with the business/stakeholders.
* Perform procurement according to defined strategies and frameworks.
* Negotiate commercial and legal agreements.
* Review purchase requisitions and identify and select contract/suppliers in accordance with
* defined strategies and agreements.
* Advise stakeholders on procurement issues, providing support and guidance at all stages of
* the procurement cycle as well as on modifications in requests. Improve collaboration with
* stakeholders and together towards common goals.
* Track key performance indicators on supplier and stakeholder contract compliance; define
* and take corrective actions to improve contracts compliance and continuously track supplier
* performance on quality and cost.
* Perform necessary market analysis to support the sourcing activity.
* Create and maintain commercial relations with suppliers and internal stakeholders.
* Initiate and conduct supplier evaluations and supplier audits.
Deliveries
* Sourcing status summary and report
* Project cost summary and report
* Understand services to be sourced
* Prepare the potential supplier list and present the list to stakeholders
* Prepare RFQ, send out RFQ, negotiate and secure best supplier choice for the company
* Prepare the presentation of supplier choice and present to management -business case
* On board suppliers after supplier selection
Who are we looking for?
* You have an educational background in business administration, finance, purchasing or similar.
* A minimum of 2 years of work experience in Indirect Purchasing preferably within the automotive industry.
* Experience of buying T&M consultants, Work Packages and/or Bought Services.
* Highly skilled in MS Office especially Excel. Experience of working in purchase-/administrative tools & systems preferably SRM, Workday and/or Workday is a great advantage.
* Fluent in Swedish and English both written and spoken. Accustomed to working in a global environment with people of various cultural backgrounds.
For the position you need to be skilled in negotiations and contracts of consultant labor. High focus on personal traits such as excellent communication- and peoples' skills. Quickly understand internal stakeholders needs and be service minded. Learn on the fly, can quickly be on top of terminology, and our way of working. Nimble way of working. Always ready to change his/her way of working in order to find best solution. Great organizational skills, driven, attentive to details and has a structured way of working.
We are looking for someone who enjoys administrational tasks and being the spider in the web. You also needs to be flexible and used to work in a stressful environment. Used to handle many different projects and lots of data at the same time.
About Jefferson Wells
Jefferson Wells is part on Manpower Group and we are the global leader in accelerating careers and propelling business growth across Finance, Engineering, purchasing, communication, marketing. As a consultant at Jefferson Wells you will have access to a career network with thousands of colleagues within your field.
Application
We do not accept applications by e-mail. Send in your application as soon as possible. The applications will be evaluate continuously.
Please attach your CV and apply to this position through this web-page. Should you have any questions regarding the position or Jefferson Wells, you are more than welcome to contact Candidate Specialist Anna Bjellheim at anna.bjellheim@jeffersonwells.se
Varaktighet, arbetstid
Heltid Temporary
Publiceringsdatum
2021-04-07
Ersättning
Not Specified
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-04-17
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Företag
Experis AB
Jobbnummer
5676867
