Buyer for a client in Gothenburg or Torslanda
2023-10-19
Are you someone who is quick to learn and adaptable, and is interested in working in the advanced technology sector of the Automotive industry? As part of the Exterior team, you will collaborate with global buyers and contribute to new sourcing initiatives, ensure the smooth progress of ongoing projects, and handle daily business activities. The team you will be joining is responsible for procuring components like Painted Plastics, Lighting, Functional plastics, Accessories, Mirrors, and Washer/Vipers.
Daily tasks and responsibilities include:
• Serving as the primary point of contact for commercial issues with suppliers related to production
• Negotiating commercial and time-related impacts with suppliers regarding design changes in vehicle projects, including reaching agreements
• Supporting price negotiations during program phases and production changes
• Participating in cross-functional teams with Engineering, Quality, and Manufacturing departments
• Conducting administrative work such as processing transactions, updating price files, and reporting performance
Requirements:
• University degree or similar in either economics or technical studies
• Effectively plan and execute tasks, ensuring timely delivery of desired outcomes
• Excellent communication skills, particularly in English
Personality traits:
• Motivated by identifying/enabling/creating new solutions and new business opportunities in this area
• Self-propelled drive
• Target oriented and enjoys challenges
• Likes doing business and wants to win
• Team player
• High integrity
Start date: As soon as possible
End Date: 2024-06-28
Deadline: As soon as possible
Location: Gothenburg or Torslanda
CV:s in English
Contact person: +46 795855599
Sway Sourcing is a modern company that recruits in several industries on the Swedish labor market. We match candidates' skills and knowledge with the company's needs. Sway Sourcing has a company management and staff with extensive experience in the recruitment industry, both as owners and employees. We have a large network within the industries we specialize in and can therefore find the candidates who quickly become an asset for the companies. Ersättning
