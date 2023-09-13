Buyer - Direct Material
Incluso AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Göteborg
2023-09-13
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Incluso AB i Göteborg
, Partille
, Borås
, Jönköping
, Skövde
eller i hela Sverige
We are looking for a Buyer - Direct Material for an international company in Gothenburg. This role requires previous experience of sourcing and fluency in both English and Swedish. Start ASAP, 1 year contract to begin with.
Assignment Description
What's in it for you?
We are now looking for a Buyer within the area Base Engine. A developing and challenging area where you together with a procurement team located in EU and China, together with stakeholders such as R&D, Strategy & Business, Manufacturing & Logistics, will contribute to create world class powertrain solutions.
This role is critical for us to be the leader as a premium powertrain provider. Procurement (DM) is responsible for procurement of all production materials to our Engine plants in EU and in China. Our mission is to purchase the casting components to our plants in Europe and China, with excellent quality to the best possible value. We collaborate in a global surrounding with major stakeholders such as R&D, SQM, Manufacturing Engineering, After Market etc. We work together with our stakeholders to create and deliver supreme value together with our suppliers. Additionally, you will be encouraged to take on responsibilities outside of your main areas of responsibility in order to broaden your personal skills and advance your development.
What you'll do
• To drive and develop the purchasing work within base engine
• Responsible for identifying and implementing cost reductions
• Be the first point of supplier contact
• Responsible for market benchmarks and supplier evaluations
• Strategic sourcing and negotiation
• Responsible for cooperation with the internal customers
• Ordering and handling of agreements etc.
• Responsible for developing and optimizing the supplier base.
Do you fit the profile?
To fit in this complex area, we look for a person, who is commercial and result driven. You are motivated and creative in order to find new solutions and opportunities and dare to challenge the status quo. Are a strong team player who are honest, with high integrity and actively work with self-development. Have the ability to handle parallel projects, like challenges and are focused on setting and reaching goals.
Requirements
To succeed in this role, you have a Business or Technical University degree (or equivalent).You have experience from Commercial and/or Engineering work (2-5 year) including commercial negotiations and legal knowledge, have a strong business acumen combined with high integrity and can prioritize your own work and delivery on time. As the main supplier contact you have excellent communication skills (written and oral) in both English and Swedish is a requirement.
This is a full-time consultant position through Incluso in Gothenburg. Start is ASAP and the contract period is limited to 12 months to begin with.
Please submit your CV and cover letter as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
For more information about this role, please contact Marianne Nilsson, recruiter at Incluso. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-10-13 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Incluso AB
(org.nr 559002-3213)
417 55 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
8107531