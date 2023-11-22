Group Manager HDE13 Powertrains
Volvo Business Services AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Göteborg
2023-11-22
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Business Services AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Borås
, Trollhättan
, Uddevalla
eller i hela Sverige
Group Manager HDE13 Powertrains
Take the opportunity to join the exciting journey to create innovative and sustainable powertrains for our customers as well as the future working place for our employees. We're looking for a group manager for the HDE13 Powertrains.
This is us, your new colleagues at PE
We stand in front of significant challenges - where reducing transport emitted CO2 emissions is one of the biggest - and have transformed over the past years by simplifying and empowering our organization and way of working. As an integrated part of this we have high expectations to reduce development time and cost and drive innovation and employee engagement by leading technology and people.
The Powertrain Engineering Sweden organization has the full responsibility as the Platform Center for Heavy Duty Engines, Transmissions as well as the Application Center for Heavy Duty Europe. The organization takes the product ownership role and optimizes complete powertrain systems through usage of components tailored for each application.
Complete Powertrain is a central part of Powertrain Engineering Sweden, and the section has the overall responsibility for the system integration of all components and systems which together build a Complete Powertrain delivery.
Responsibilities / Main tasks
Imagine you are in the driver seat when it comes to drive & develop Volvo Groups cash cow, the HDE13 product. Your day at work will be versatile, you will stretch from strategic discussions, via operational decisions, to development talks with your employees. Next day is not as the day before. You will work in a truly global context with many connections across the globe. If you want to be in the bullseye and together with your competent team develop the HDE13 product towards sustainable solutions which makes a difference here and now, this is the job for you.
You will lead a very strong and senior team with experienced engineers who understand all aspects of the Complete Powertrain. The team is composed by competent system integrators and project managers who lead the updates of our products into the future. In close connection with Powertrain Engineering technology sections, we are developing our products to be environmentally friendly and to comply with the latest emission standards across the globe. The team is also responsible to make sure current products in use are maintaining highest quality and feature levels.
Who are you?
We see that you as the candidate have a strong and solid background from various aspects of Powertrain development. Very important is a positive mindset and teamwork characterizes your personal profile. You have a structured approach; can quickly find common ground and solutions, and you make your recommendations and decisions based on qualitative facts. You are an inspiring leader and a strong communicator who can bring a clear message to your team and surrounding stakeholders.
You are holding minimum a master's degree in engineering
You have proven ability to successfully lead a team as line or project manager
You are well experienced in the field of automotive product development, with good understanding of Powertrain system integration.
What can we offer?
You will work in the heart of Powertrain development close to all fantastic products we offer around the world. Our daily work is performed in an international environment giving the opportunity to interact with highly committed colleagues from different cultures. We trust the individual and act as a team, stay close to the product and provide opportunities for professional and personal growth.
Curious and want to know more? Please contact me - I am looking forward to receiving your application!
Mattias Sandahl, Director Complete Powertrain GTT Powertrain Engineering Sweden, Telefonnummer: +46 739024468
Kindly note that due to GDPR, we will not accept applications via mail. Please use our career site. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-12-09 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Business Services AB
(org.nr 556029-5197)
405 08 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Volvo Group Jobbnummer
8281806