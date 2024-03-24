Butikbiträde

We are looking for someone who knows retail. Who knows the oriental food products and their recipes. Has experience in handling customers from Asian countries. Can place orders with different vendors. Can take responsibility. Knows the use of information technology. Able to work in teams. Able to work in varying schedules. Can speak English well.
Öppen för alla Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov.