Butikbiträde

Asian Euro Enterprises HB / Butikssäljarjobb / Järfälla
2024-03-24


We are looking for someone who knows retail. Who knows the oriental food products and their recipes. Has experience in handling customers from Asian countries.
Can place orders with different vendors. Can take responsibility. Knows the use of information technology. Able to work in teams. Able to work in varying schedules.
Can speak English well.

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-04-23
E-post: naradej123@gmail.com

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Asian Euro Enterprises HB
Termovägen 32 (visa karta)
176 77  JÄRFÄLLA

Arbetsplats
Termovägen 32

Jobbnummer
8563008

