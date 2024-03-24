äldrepedagog/ Elderly Educator
Position: Elderly Educator with a Focus on Persian Culture and Language
Company: Abonos Omsorg AB
Location: Stockholm
About Us: Abonos Omsorg AB is a leading provider of home care services in Stockholm, Gävle, and Bollnäs. Our mission is to provide high-quality, personalized care to elderly citizens, ensuring a secure and meaningful environment tailored to their individual needs.
Role Description: We are currently seeking a compassionate and knowledgeable elderly educator with expertise in Persian culture and language. In this role, you will play a vital role in supporting and engaging with elderly clients, specifically focusing on alleviating loneliness and enhancing their overall well-being. Your dedication will be instrumental in fostering a sense of belonging and inclusion for our elderly clients of Persian descent.
Responsibilities: Proactively engage with elderly clients to mitigate feelings of loneliness through regular visits and meaningful conversations. Develop and execute activities and events designed to facilitate social interaction and community building among elderly clients of Persian background. Provide culturally sensitive care and support to elderly clients by serving as a compassionate and culturally attuned resource. Collaborate closely with team members to ensure the delivery of personalized care that aligns with the unique needs and preferences of our clients.
Qualifications: Profound understanding of Persian culture and fluency in the Persian language is essential. Excellent communication skills and the ability to establish trusting relationships with elderly clients. Post-secondary education and relevant work experience are preferred, though not necessarily in the same field.
Terms of Employment: Full-time position based in Stockholm, with flexible working hours, including evenings and weekends. Salary will be determined based on qualifications and experience.
Application: If you are passionate about making a difference in the lives of elderly individuals and possess the requisite skills and expertise, we encourage you to apply. Please submit your CV and a cover letter outlining your qualifications and motivation for the role to fariba@abonosomsorg.se
, with the subject line "Elderly Educator with a Focus on Persian Culture and Language."
