Business Unit Security manager
2023-12-19
Come and join our team of experts within the Security department at BA Dynamics as BU Security Manager. The Security department is a staff function within Business Support where we also have competences within IT, Quality incl. GDPR, Environment, Export Control, Ethics & Compliance and Facility. We are now looking for a driven and experienced person, passionate about security and with great understanding for our business.
Your role
As BU Security Manager you will work in an international environment where advanced security threats are part of the everyday business alongside complex IT environments and projects with high business impact.
In your role you will be responsible for analyzing and supporting Business Units in their risk mitigations and the task of identifying and prevent security threats of different nature. You will also support the business by handling external and internal security demands, and be a key player in handling incidents and raising security awareness.
Your main tasks will be:
*
Provide expertise and support in tender processes and support legal and contractual management within the security area
*
Direct, coordinate and control security management and ensure security risk conscious decision making throughout appointed unit/units
*
Ensure that strategic objectives and security targets are put into practice and operations
*
Lead and/or support the implementation of efficient security risk management practices, including security controls, in day-to day business and operations
Your profile
Required skills:
*
A university degree or equivalent competence acquired through work life experience in security risk management, crisis management and/or similar
*
Good communication skills in Swedish and English, verbal and written
*
Good problem solving and analytical skills
*
Several years of experience from working with security risk management, crisis management and/or similar
Desired skills:
*
Experience from working with Swedish protective security
*
Experience from working for government authorities or in a global company including understanding of information and cyber security related issues in the business process
*
Management experience
*
Experience from working with incident handling and/or incident investigations
*
Ability to build and maintain networks and good relations inside as well as outside your own organization
You are a true team player, always focusing on the team results, whether the team is the security team, the business area, group functions or Saab as a company
Personal qualities will be of great importance and it is paramount that you are trustworthy with strong ethics and personal integrity. You understand the need for balanced security in a business driven environment.
This position is located primarily in Linköping but also Karlskoga can be under consideration for the right candidate.
Business trips, mainly in Sweden but also internationally, is frequently occurring.
This position requires that you pass a security vetting based on the current regulations around/of security protection. For positions requiring security clearance additional obligations on citizenship may apply.
What you will be a part of
Saab is a leading defence and security company with an enduring mission, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 20,000 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer, more sustainable and more equitable world. Read more about us here
At business area Dynamics, all employees share the same mission: to create conditions for a safe society. Whether it's missile systems, underwater technology, camouflage solutions, support weapons, training systems or field hospitals, you are part of this mission. We work in close cooperation in developing, manufacturing and maintaining our world-leading products, systems and solutions for customers worldwide.
Observe that you can send us your application in either Swedish or English.
Kindly observe that this is an ongoing recruitment process and that the position might be filled before the closing date of the advertisement.
Contact information: Christian Puffensköld christian.puffenskold@saabgroup.com
Saab is a company with a strong people-orientation. We offer a friendly work environment where we support and help each other to be at our best. Continuous learning, career & talent development and employee well-being are examples of areas where we always put the strongest effort to offer great opportunities. Ersättning
