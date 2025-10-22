Business Unit Head Specialty
GlaxoSmithKline AB / Ekonomichefsjobb / Solna Visa alla ekonomichefsjobb i Solna
2025-10-22
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
, Danderyd
, Lidingö
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos GlaxoSmithKline AB i Solna
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
Are you energized by a high-profile sales & marketing leadership role that allows you to drive market growth and shape a high functioning commercial team? If so, this Business Unit Head role could be an ideal opportunity to explore.
The Business Unit Head, Specialty, GSK Sweden will be responsible for the overall leadership, strategic direction, and growth of the Respiratory and Immunology Business in Sweden. This role is critical in building the GSK Respiratory and Immunology organisation to ensure the business can deliver value and meet strategic objectives across our assets and disease areas. You will manage the Sweden Respiratory and Immunology P&L, provide strategic direction for the Business Unit, and achieve sales and profitability objectives.
Key Responsibilities:
Strategic Direction & Alignment:
Shape and execute long-term strategy for Sweden R&I business unit to maximise growth ambition.
Identify key growth opportunities and related brand priorities.
Ensure collaboration with Specialty and GenMed global TA and cross-functional partners (e.g., R&D, Medical, Market Access, Supply Chain, Customer Insights) to execute strategy.
Operational Management & Innovation:
Manage and optimise the Sweden Respiratory and Immunology BU P&L.
Evaluate and decide on the level of operational market support required by sales and marketing teams.
Prioritise activities to maximise local opportunities for R&I.
Provide in-country support for new asset launches and ensure successful launches - two important launches planned in the next 12 months
Lead the development and delivery of a people plan to ensure the team has the right capabilities for today and the future.
Generate country-level insights to inform LOC and area strategy.
Build and own expert market resources for LOC.
Develop and achieve forecast goals and profit targets.
Ensure all activities adhere to local country laws and company policies.
Identify risks and execute plans to mitigate them.
Stakeholder Management:
Manage external stakeholders (e.g., customers, policy makers, payers, providers) to communicate customer value propositions and build trust-based relationships.
Influence regional decision-making by representing the voice and needs of the LOC and customers.
Work with external stakeholders to communicate the value of GSK Respitatory and Immunology medicines and ensure optimal access.
Why you?
Basic Qualifications:
We are looking for professionals with these required skills to achieve our goals:
Bachelor's degree
10 years of experience in sales and marketing including leadership of large field force
Experience with turnaround challenges and performance delivery
Brand Management experience including product launch
Preferred Qualifications:
If you have the following characteristics, it would be a plus:
MBA
Leadership capabilities to influence a group through managing change
Demonstrated record in achieving results through others and developing team capabilities
Effective communication and presentations skills Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-11-01
E-post: lidia.x.tutova@gsk.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Glaxosmithkline AB
(org.nr 556236-6343) Arbetsplats
Glaxosmithkline Aktiebolag Jobbnummer
9569969